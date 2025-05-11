Valentina Shevchenko's popularity

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 3,620
- Reaction score
- 6,647
Statistically, she is one of the most dominant champions in UFC history but the only time she is relevant now is a week before her fight. Idk what went wrong. When she had those close fights with Amanda, she was fairly popular (for WMMA standards) and regarded as skilled and decently exciting but damn, most of her past few fights were dull and her popularity from the Amanda fights and her initial run as champion just disappeared.
Like hell, even DJ was regarded and acknowledged much more than she is nowadays.
Like hell, even DJ was regarded and acknowledged much more than she is nowadays.