Valentina Shevchenko's popularity

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,620
Reaction score
6,647
Statistically, she is one of the most dominant champions in UFC history but the only time she is relevant now is a week before her fight. Idk what went wrong. When she had those close fights with Amanda, she was fairly popular (for WMMA standards) and regarded as skilled and decently exciting but damn, most of her past few fights were dull and her popularity from the Amanda fights and her initial run as champion just disappeared.
Like hell, even DJ was regarded and acknowledged much more than she is nowadays.
 
MMA fans are fairweather and they don’t know what they want. Complain about stars and fighters popularity but when a great one comes along we as a MMA fans do nothing but diminish them do everything we can to bring them down. It’s frustrating, because the fingers are pointed elsewhere when in reality all the fans need to do is stare at a mirror.
 
Besides Ronda Rousey, no other female fighter is ever too popular anyways
 
TerraRayzing said:
Statistically, she is one of the most dominant champions in UFC history but the only time she is relevant now is a week before her fight. Idk what went wrong. When she had those close fights with Amanda, she was fairly popular (for WMMA standards) and regarded as skilled and decently exciting but damn, most of her past few fights were dull and her popularity from the Amanda fights and her initial run as champion just disappeared.
Like hell, even DJ was regarded and acknowledged much more than she is nowadays.
Click to expand...
Don’t worry about others brother…you go ahead and keep lusting over her.

<{clintugh}>
 
Great fighter but thats it, no surprise she isnt popular, also used to alternate stinkers with good fights, i thought she was going to lose this one by being past her prime but she did great, vintage Shevchenko vibes.
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
I was a bar last night watching the fights with a bunch stranger every single one them not only knew who she was but was pulling for her to win the fight.

I woul say that she is actually very well known and popular in the MMA community.
Click to expand...

One Sherbro was pulling it on his own, this dude has to one up him by pulling hard with a bunch of other dudes in a bar.

Not that there's anything wrong with that
 
volcom5 said:
MMA fans are fairweather and they don’t know what they want. Complain about stars and fighters popularity but when a great one comes along we as a MMA fans do nothing but diminish them do everything we can to bring them down. It’s frustrating, because the fingers are pointed elsewhere when in reality all the fans need to do is stare at a mirror.
Click to expand...
Hyperbole aside you are definitely on the right track. Staring at the mirror and self analysis is a bridge to far for most
 
Too tentative and takes zero risk, kinda like Izzy in most of his later fights. She’s obviously more skilled and talented than her opponents but she fails to demonstrate that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,484
Messages
57,288,927
Members
175,625
Latest member
just_peed

Share this page

Back
Top