Media Valentina Shevchenko's custom fight kit for UFC 315

Not bad... Sadly the UFC couldn't be bothered to provide pic's of her wearing it....
 
I don't give a fuck about Valentinas fight kit or anyone fight kit.

Who the fuck buys that stuff? It's not a team sport and you are not that person so why the fuck would you wear their uniform?
Honestly I don't get it. Feels very Square peg round hole to me.

Anyway... Val missed an opportunity to get a way cooler tattoo by having the tattoo placed such that she always had a "pistol" to
draw from her waist. That would have been a million times cooler.

They really need to update their ladies fight gear, imo.
 
I was expecting bullets or guns or scissors, something like that.
right? who the fuck is their designer? her nickname is LITERALLY "Bullet". you couldnt put a bullet belt over the shoulder or a shotgun shell bandolier around the waist?

just dumb. if these are the same people who design the fight posters, no wonder they made this
 
Anyway... Val missed an opportunity to get a way cooler tattoo by having the tattoo placed such that she always had a "pistol" to
draw from her waist. That would have been a million times cooler.

You Mean Mexican style?
probably doesn't want to shoot herself in the coochi, needs me to do it for her with Mr. Hot Salami =D
 
I used to be on the same page as you. I'm still on the same page as you, but I used to be, too.
 
Depending on how good of a tattoo artist she got she'd probably get arrested with some of the dumb fucks they hire sometimes. Personally I would make sure to do a proper search as not to make that mistake.
 
Real life dorks, could you imagine a girl showing up to the fights in that to support Val? Or even worse, a dude? Dreyga probably already owns half the women's fights kits tbh.
 
