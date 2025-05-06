Not bad... Sadly the UFC couldn't be bothered to provide pic's of her wearing it....
My understanding is publicity and marketing are part of the contract...and she doesn't get a red cent to wear them. lol
right? who the fuck is their designer? her nickname is LITERALLY "Bullet". you couldnt put a bullet belt over the shoulder or a shotgun shell bandolier around the waist?I was expecting bullets or guns or scissors, something like that.
I'm sure she'll love itDragon and tiger
Looks like some old tattoo flash
I’m going to buy a set for my mom
She’s a huge Shevchenko fan
Anyway... Val missed an opportunity to get a way cooler tattoo by having the tattoo placed such that she always had a "pistol" to
draw from her waist. That would have been a million times cooler.
View attachment 1093750
You wanna see Jessica Andrade and that crooked eye bit*h wearing that shit??!!
They really need to update their ladies fight gear, imo.
I don't give a fuck about Valentinas fight kit or anyone fight kit.
Who the fuck buys that stuff? It's not a team sport and you are not that person so why the fuck would you wear their uniform?
Honestly I don't get it. Feels very Square peg round hole to me.
