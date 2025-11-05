Valentina Shevchenko vs Zhang Weili – Let’s Talk About It

Juchi said: True, although I think most would agree if she and Rose were to rematch, Weili would be the betting favorite. In the meantime, Valentina has the two losses to Amanda and a loss and tie to Alexa. Still, Valentina definitely has the more impressive record and a loss to Weili would not dethrone her as the WFlW GOAT, just like I don't think Joanna's and Weili's losses to Rose knock them out of the running for SW GOAT. Amanda, even with a loss to Kayla, would remain the Women's GOAT. Click to expand...

I don't really agree with a lot of that, personally.If Zhang was the betting fav, it'd mostly just be because she's looked good fighting lesser comp. Since losing to Rose, she hasn't fought anyone on the level of Manon or even Erin. Yan, and Lemos aren't really that great. Suarez got exposed badly like a lot of people thought she would in an extended fight.Zhang's most iconic and impressive wins were the two against Joanna, but one of them was a hard fought 5 rounder, and the 2nd was when Joanna was on her way out of the game and after a 2 year lay off. She never fought again after that rematch. Meanwhile, not only did Rose KO Zhang in the first round and beat her clearly in the rematch while Zhang was in her prime, she also KOd Joanna in the first round and then decisioned her a million times easier than Zhang did.Zhang and Joanna are fucking awesome, but for me it's hard to look past what Rose did to both of them and when she did it in their careers.I think Val does have the better record and legacy than Zhang, but not by a lot. Val is obviously amazing, but she got FLW at the perfect time, when it was still being built and only full of aging out fighters from the old generation. The moment she went from fighting the likes of Carmouche, Maia, and Murphy, to Santos and Grasso, and now Manon, things went very differently for her. Her still beating all 3 of those girls at her age is a testament to how stupidly skilled she is. Like, Val is shit not compared to what she was. Prime Val that was dancing around the likes of Carmouche back in the day would destroy the Valentina that fought Grasso and Manon lol.I agree that a loss to Zhang won't dethrone her as FLW Goat. I think if you beat someone who is considered a GOAT, you do always take a bit of whatever they did on for yourself, but it means a lot less when you have no history at all in that division. Rose coming along and taking out Zhang and Joanna like se did 2x each meant a lot more for her legacy at SW because she already had a history at SW. Zhang has absolutely nothing at FLW so far. She'd need to beat Val and then go on an absolute tear to dethrone Val. Even then, there's always going to be the question of how Zhang would have done if Val was in her prime.Amanda is still GOAT though. Val is 2nd for me but she can't have two losses and dethrone Amanda no matter what she does at FLW. Kayla would need to destroy Nunes and then also go on a huge streak to ever come close to dethroning Amanda. It's not going to happen though because Nunes was fighting way better comp than Kayla has or will. Ketlen is shit, Holly was washed, and Pena is garbage. These are some of the top people at BW, and it's not like the upcoming fighters are really any better. Hard to build an impressive legacy when all that's available is lackluster comp. Also Kayla is 35 and the weight cut is hell for her. I don't think she'll really stick around long enough to build any sort of legacy that could come close to Amanda's.