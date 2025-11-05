  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Valentina Shevchenko vs Zhang Weili – Let’s Talk About It

This fight has me genuinely excited. Two of the best women to ever do it, finally set to square off. Shevchenko’s technical skill and composure are unmatched, but Zhang’s power and pace make her dangerous from the opening bell. This is one of those matchups where both fighters bring something the other hasn’t really faced before.

What makes it so interesting is how different their styles are. Valentina is all about precision, timing, and control. Zhang brings chaos, aggression, and relentless pressure. If Valentina can keep her range and stay calculated, she probably picks Zhang apart over time. But if Zhang can drag her into a firefight early, it could get ugly fast.

A few things I’m wondering going in:
  • Can Zhang’s aggression actually break Valentina’s rhythm?
  • Does Valentina still have that championship edge after all these years at the top?
  • Who handles the pace better if it goes deep into the fourth and fifth rounds?
Personally, I’m slightly leaning toward Shevchenko. She’s just seen more high-level situations and knows how to stay calm when things get wild. But Zhang’s explosiveness makes her a real threat to finish anyone if she finds her moment.

Who are you picking, and how do you see it ending? Decision? KO? Submission? And do you think this fight changes the conversation about who the greatest women’s fighter of all time is?
 
Let's be real.

Canceling it would not be a poor option. I just can't even think about having to sit through another 5 round shitfest while waiting for the main.

As if the 321 co-main wasn't horrid enough.

Put these things on the prelims if you must, but stop fucking these cards up for the fans who actually pay and keep this shit alive.
 
I'm excited for it. 2 of the best women in today's game going at it. The real question is, if Weili defeats Val, will everyone accept her legacy being better than Val's?
 
Another throw away account.... JOY
 
Zhang has never looked better. Both were slight underdogs in their respective previous fights and both secured a victory, although the dominance of Weili over Tatiana was quite surprising, especially on the ground. Valentina looked better in her last fit with Alexa (or more accurately, Alexa looked worse) than in her 2 previous fights with her.
 
I'd say Weili's last fight was prime Weili. No comparison between her then and in her second fight with Rose. a few years ago and so many levels above her UFC debut. What do you consider her prime?
 
finally a womens mma fight worth watching. its going to make dern vs verna look like little league game in terms of skill

i dont think weili can compete on striking. She will need to muscle her way to a win, kind of like Taila Santos almost did with the grappling and back takes. So it really just depends on who is stronger and better in grappling. If Shev can stop the TDs or even get some TDs of her own... its game over for Zhang
 
True, although I think most would agree if she and Rose were to rematch, Weili would be the betting favorite. In the meantime, Valentina has the two losses to Amanda and a loss and tie to Alexa. Still, Valentina definitely has the more impressive record and a loss to Weili would not dethrone her as the WFlW GOAT, just like I don't think Joanna's and Weili's losses to Rose knock them out of the running for SW GOAT. Amanda, even with a loss to Kayla, would remain the Women's GOAT.
 
I don't really agree with a lot of that, personally.

If Zhang was the betting fav, it'd mostly just be because she's looked good fighting lesser comp. Since losing to Rose, she hasn't fought anyone on the level of Manon or even Erin. Yan, and Lemos aren't really that great. Suarez got exposed badly like a lot of people thought she would in an extended fight.

Zhang's most iconic and impressive wins were the two against Joanna, but one of them was a hard fought 5 rounder, and the 2nd was when Joanna was on her way out of the game and after a 2 year lay off. She never fought again after that rematch. Meanwhile, not only did Rose KO Zhang in the first round and beat her clearly in the rematch while Zhang was in her prime, she also KOd Joanna in the first round and then decisioned her a million times easier than Zhang did.

Zhang and Joanna are fucking awesome, but for me it's hard to look past what Rose did to both of them and when she did it in their careers.

I think Val does have the better record and legacy than Zhang, but not by a lot. Val is obviously amazing, but she got FLW at the perfect time, when it was still being built and only full of aging out fighters from the old generation. The moment she went from fighting the likes of Carmouche, Maia, and Murphy, to Santos and Grasso, and now Manon, things went very differently for her. Her still beating all 3 of those girls at her age is a testament to how stupidly skilled she is. Like, Val is shit not compared to what she was. Prime Val that was dancing around the likes of Carmouche back in the day would destroy the Valentina that fought Grasso and Manon lol.

I agree that a loss to Zhang won't dethrone her as FLW Goat. I think if you beat someone who is considered a GOAT, you do always take a bit of whatever they did on for yourself, but it means a lot less when you have no history at all in that division. Rose coming along and taking out Zhang and Joanna like se did 2x each meant a lot more for her legacy at SW because she already had a history at SW. Zhang has absolutely nothing at FLW so far. She'd need to beat Val and then go on an absolute tear to dethrone Val. Even then, there's always going to be the question of how Zhang would have done if Val was in her prime.

Amanda is still GOAT though. Val is 2nd for me but she can't have two losses and dethrone Amanda no matter what she does at FLW. Kayla would need to destroy Nunes and then also go on a huge streak to ever come close to dethroning Amanda. It's not going to happen though because Nunes was fighting way better comp than Kayla has or will. Ketlen is shit, Holly was washed, and Pena is garbage. These are some of the top people at BW, and it's not like the upcoming fighters are really any better. Hard to build an impressive legacy when all that's available is lackluster comp. Also Kayla is 35 and the weight cut is hell for her. I don't think she'll really stick around long enough to build any sort of legacy that could come close to Amanda's.
 
I'm excited for this fight and Kayla vs Amanda. I'm picking Weili and Kayla, but I won't be heartbroken if Val or Amanda take it.
 
Weili will overpower Valentina, grappling and standup. This is a superfight we rarely get.
 
At this point in late 2025....... I'm picking Zhang Weili.

I juatbyhink Shevchenko is a bit past her best, actually maybe more than a bit past her best. I don't see Shev KO-ing Weil and i suppose a sub Is possible but......Weili is stupidly strong and now she's 10lbs heavier.......I think she'll steamroller almost anyone at 125lbs.

If Shevchrnko loses I think she retires then and thereon the Octagon.

In fact if Shev WINS I think she might retire as well. I think it's just time for her.
 
