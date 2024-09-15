Valentina just performed the best ever post-serra GSP impression in modern mma.

jko1355

jko1355

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jan 20, 2012
Messages
5,285
Reaction score
5,161
I wouldn't call it exciting but she fully gameplanned and neutralized all of Grassos skills...


It reminded me of GSP vs Condit or Diaz where he simply didn't allow them to fight...

Not exciting but that's a win
 
Reminded me of a Jake Shields fight but way worse some how
 
Haha, although Grassi came closer than Serra did.
 
TGArthur said:
I agree. People are shitting on her, and hang on GSP's nuts, and she fought exactly like him
Click to expand...
Probably becuz GSP is better looking than Val and this coming from a straight guy. We looked past the boring performances back in the day cuz he brought in all the hot chicks to the party. Who tf is Val bringing in to the party? Lol and I like Val
 
Is it finally over? Wouldn't call that shit fighting. Doing everything she can to avoid one.
 
insecure sherdoggers just because a girl fought the same style as GSP and won, or is this forum full of mexicans?
 
jko1355 said:
Mostly due to one head kick... if you rewatch it was mostly GSP controlling the fight for like 19 minutes
Click to expand...

GSP beat the shit out of condit though. Shev held on for most the fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,305
Messages
56,191,161
Members
175,100
Latest member
gusserdudr

Share this page

Back
Top