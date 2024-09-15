Valentina just performed the best ever post-serra GSP impression in modern mma.

Mostly due to one head kick... if you rewatch it was mostly GSP controlling the fight for like 19 minutesexcept that gsp vs condit was a hell of a fight
I agree. People are shitting on her, and hang on GSP's nuts, and she fought exactly like him
yeah gsp won most of the fight but condit came to fight and made it entertaining in a o'malley vs chito 2 way
I love condit... wish he got the nod vs Lawler he clearly deserved... such a bad assyeah gsp won most of the fight but condit came to fight and made it entertaining in a o'malley vs chito 2 way
Probably becuz GSP is better looking than Val and this coming from a straight guy. We looked past the boring performances back in the day cuz he brought in all the hot chicks to the party. Who tf is Val bringing in to the party? Lol and I like ValI agree. People are shitting on her, and hang on GSP's nuts, and she fought exactly like him
Her more attractive sister?Who tf is Val bringing in to the party?
That is a fair point. (no homo)Even then GSP is better looking lmao