Valentina doesn't want to strike at all smdh

I was hoping to at least see a bit of kickboxing between these two women.
Valentina really put on her wrestling shoes tonight smh. I could've sworn she was an all time great mma kickboxer, one of the goat female strikers, one of the goat muay thai fighters.... She respects Alexa's hands that much now smh.

Her output is so bad nowadays.

FUCK THIS MATCHUP. NEVER AGAIN PLEASE.
 
Valentina did her version of female GSP. Grasso had a couple of submission attempts but nothing else.
 
Promoting Ryahd(sp) in America is crazy, getting there is expensive and like a 12 hour flight, you can do all that shit they showerd in Las Vegas.
 
The ole fighting not to lose instead of fighting to win strategy

Ugly but effective
 
Valentina came to win, props for using the winning strategy

No swanging and banging for the casuals in a title fight
The UFC is as much an entertainment company as it is a fight company, people want to be entertained, if you don't entertain then you're going to get shat on, simple as that.

Borechenko put on a snoozer.
 
She used her game plan and dominated. It’s WMMA no fight is worth to be excited about.
The RNC/neck crank off a missed spinning back kick was movie level stuff. Your loss. This one sucked though... No risk from Val = win under UFC rules.

Stand them up. Allow more strikes. Anything. Geez
 
