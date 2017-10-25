Vale tudo NHB bare-knuckle fights Thread

savemgs

savemgs

“Sanity is not statistical.”
@Black
Joined
Sep 5, 2011
Messages
6,807
Reaction score
534
What are your favorite Vale tudo nhb bare-knuckle fights?

If you can please post a video.
Ps I am looking for chuck liddell vs Jose Landi-Jons at IVC 6 any one have it?










 
Last edited:
Wanderlei vs Van Arsdale had a nasty KO if I recall.

Some of the tourneys Igor Vovchanchyn fought in were brutal.

I came to say Pele-Chuck but you beat me to that one.
 
Although Pancrase is pretty popular here, I havent seen anyone mention Funaki vs Braga, which I enjoyed a lot (like most of Braga's fights):

 
Pyreen said:
Although Pancrase is pretty popular here, I havent seen anyone mention Funaki vs Braga, which I enjoyed a lot (like most of Braga's fights):

Click to expand...


If you have any more ideas please post them.
 
savemgs said:
If you have any more ideas please post them.
Click to expand...


I have 100s of hours of Vale Tudo, the problem is that ~ 98% of them are on VHS back from the tape trading days (which is actually also a problem for me because some of them are starting to demagnetize after 20 years of sub optimal storage conditions, and a lot of them, esp. the rarer ones, werent all that high quality to begin with). Most of that stuff isnt online afaik.

Anyway here is Rei Zulu losing to He-Man by decision:




and here is private footage of a BJJ vs Luta Livre match with some historical commentary from Santos himself:




Not the best vale tudo fights, but pretty rare.
 
Pyreen said:
I have 100s of hours of Vale Tudo, the problem is that ~ 98% of them are on VHS back from the tape trading days (which is actually also a problem for me because some of them are starting to demagnetize after 20 years of sub optimal storage conditions, and a lot of them, esp. the rarer ones, werent all that high quality to begin with). Most of that stuff isnt online afaik.

Anyway here is Rei Zulu losing to He-Man by decision:




and here is private footage of a BJJ vs Luta Livre match with some historical commentary from Santos himself:




Not the best vale tudo fights, but pretty rare.
Click to expand...

My friend you need to find a way to digitize that stuff before it is lost forever. And you need to post it on this thread lol.
 
savemgs said:
My friend you need to find a way to digitize that stuff before it is lost forever. And you need to post it on this thread lol.
Click to expand...

Yeah you're right, I've been putting it off cause it's such a shitload of work. I will have to get around to it soon though, my Freestyle de Belem and Gaisei Challenge tapes are already unwachtable and a few circuito de lutas tapes are getting really bad too.

Edwin said:
Rio Heroes:
Click to expand...

I loved Rio Heroes, donated back around the time when they started having English commentary, too bad they had to shut down.

Here's a classic, first fight between Oliveira and Landi:



Here's the IAFC Tel Aviv event where Igor fought > 1 hour in a single night (and cheated to win against Nutter by reneging on a tap and adjusting position while talking to the ref during the confusion):

 
Bas fucked a lot of people up in Pancrase people who say it ain't mma are nuts

Chuck vs pele was brutal
 
I remember a RIO fight between a man and Woman and the man gave up I think it was good shit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,020
Messages
57,202,561
Members
175,579
Latest member
BayArea34

Share this page

Back
Top