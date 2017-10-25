Vale tudo NHB bare-knuckle fights Thread

Got any videos?Wanderlei vs Van Arsdale had a nasty KO if I recall.
Some of the tourneys Igor Vovchanchyn fought in were brutal.
I came to say Pele-Chuck but you beat me to that one.
Although Pancrase is pretty popular here, I havent seen anyone mention Funaki vs Braga, which I enjoyed a lot (like most of Braga's fights):
If you have any more ideas please post them.
I have 100s of hours of Vale Tudo, the problem is that ~ 98% of them are on VHS back from the tape trading days (which is actually also a problem for me because some of them are starting to demagnetize after 20 years of sub optimal storage conditions, and a lot of them, esp. the rarer ones, werent all that high quality to begin with). Most of that stuff isnt online afaik.
Anyway here is Rei Zulu losing to He-Man by decision:
and here is private footage of a BJJ vs Luta Livre match with some historical commentary from Santos himself:
Not the best vale tudo fights, but pretty rare.
My friend you need to find a way to digitize that stuff before it is lost forever. And you need to post it on this thread lol.
Rio Heroes:
video?Bas fucked a lot of people up in Pancrase people who say it ain't mma are nuts
Chuck vs pele was brutal