Movies Val Kilmer acting performance in Willow

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,704
Reaction score
49,949
This could very well be my favorite movie of all-time.

Loved it as a child and I love it now.

I was enthralled watching Val Kilmer in this. I just love the character and his acting.

He was just brilliant like usual.

"You are great!"



 
