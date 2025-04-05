Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This could very well be my favorite movie of all-time.
Loved it as a child and I love it now.
I was enthralled watching Val Kilmer in this. I just love the character and his acting.
He was just brilliant like usual.
"You are great!"
