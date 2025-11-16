Val - Amanda III

Shocked that Weili had absolutely nothing for Val. The size and reach difference was jarring.

Val is one of the most skilled martial artist we've ever seen in the cage. Def the most skilled woman.

If Amanda beats Kayla, I want to see her and Val run it back again.

Nice try, Weili. Now she needs to go snatch her belt back.
 
I don’t understand the UFC… they cut ‘boring’ wrestlers like Phil Davis but keep these terrible WMMA divisions. Out of 300 fights maybe one is good ..the rest look amateur. It’s awful inclusive garbage
 
We’re never gonna see that fight. Nunes will fight Harrison but won’t give Val a 3rd fight. Nit
Much to gain
 
Shocked that Weili had absolutely nothing for Val. The size and reach difference was jarring.

Val is one of the most skilled martial artist we've ever seen in the cage. Def the most skilled woman.

If Amanda beats Kayla, I want to see her and Val run it back again.

Nice try, Weili. Now she needs to go snatch her belt back.
Yes Val needs to fight for 135 belt.
This was a bad fight.

 
I don't understand the UFC… they cut 'boring' wrestlers like Phil Davis but keep these terrible WMMA divisions. Out of 300 fights maybe one is good ..the rest look amateur. It's awful inclusive garbage
vals fight had more action than jdm and mak
 
