Val - Amanda III

Shocked that Weili had absolutely nothing for Val. The size and reach difference was jarring.
Val is one of the most skilled martial artist we've ever seen in the cage. Def the most skilled woman.
If Amanda beats Kayla, I want to see her and Val run it back again.
Nice try, Weili. Now she needs to go snatch her belt back.
