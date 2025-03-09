Vadim Nemkov comments on Ank vs Poatan

Ludwig von Mises
Vadim Nemkov: "The public is disappointed in the result because Pereira is their boy but that doesn't mean it was a bad fight. I think those who understand fighting liked the fight and those who were cheering for Ankalaev liked the fight too. Ankalaev took a lot of risks, he out played him (Russian way of saying out-smarted ) and also controlled him against the cage effectively. To those complaining about this fight being boring should should direct their complaints to Poatan because he was the one who ran away and refused to engage for most of the fight. He landed some great kicks but landed almost nothing with the hands."