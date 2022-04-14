Vacuums: Vacuum Advice and Recommendations Needed. In Search of New Vacuum. Vacuum, Please.

My assistant is out on leave and so I need to make a purchase myself here on Positano Coast.

Anyone recently research and/or purchase a vacuum?

Looking for something that is light-weight, durable, long-lasting and powerful for carpets, stairs and hardwood floors.

I'm thinking of just dropping the $300-$400 on a Dyson since they seem to be top of the line. I know if I start researching online there is just going to be too many options which will make the purchase decision harder to make.

Any discount tips and knowledge or anything I should keep in mind when purchasing a new vacuum?

Thank you,
Aristotle Amadopolis.
 
I love my Dyson DC33, had it for almost 10 years and still going strong
They make a great product
 
Get a Dyson. Fixing to buy one myself soon.
 
You'll make someone a wonderful housewife.
200.gif
 
Have a dyson, am satisfied with it. Haven't tried the other highly recommended ones so can not make a comparison.
 
Serious, do you have Henry/ Numatic hoovers in the US ? Great, simple bit of kit. Best hoover we've had , we've trashed loads over the years due to the dog(s) and cats , Henry copes well with them.
 
I have done all the research you need.
 
I always buy Dyson vacuums.. I currently have the Dyson DC65 animal (It's about 7 years old). I've replaced the brush motor, power switches, internal tube (most time consuming). Dyson makes a great product but if you use it everyday, and have multiple pets you'll need to replace some items on it (This for any vacuum tbh). I love fixing, and taking things apart so it's all good.
 
Tone C said:
Serious, do you have Henry/ Numatic hoovers in the US ? Great, simple bit of kit. Best hoover we've had , we've trashed loads over the years due to the dog(s) and cats , Henry copes well with them.
Click to expand...

Poor Henry........ And the little guy keeps smiling.......
 
I've made the mistake of buying some dust devil thing (twice) and they both clunked out.

Decided to upgrade to a dyson cordless about 3yrs ago - it was a V6 on sale. I then upgraded to a V10 Animal cordless about a year ago and gave the V6 to one of my sister's.

Dyson are really easy to work with if something goes wrong - they send parts and free if it is on warranty.
 
