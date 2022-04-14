Vacuums: Vacuum Advice and Recommendations Needed. In Search of New Vacuum. Vacuum, Please.

AristotleAmadopolis
My assistant is out on leave and so I need to make a purchase myself here on Positano Coast.
Anyone recently research and/or purchase a vacuum?
Looking for something that is light-weight, durable, long-lasting and powerful for carpets, stairs and hardwood floors.
I'm thinking of just dropping the $300-$400 on a Dyson since they seem to be top of the line. I know if I start researching online there is just going to be too many options which will make the purchase decision harder to make.
Any discount tips and knowledge or anything I should keep in mind when purchasing a new vacuum?
Thank you,
Aristotle Amadopolis.
