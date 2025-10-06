  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections VA AG democrat nominee leaked texts, wants to kill Republican and their kids

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
36,474
Reaction score
41,527
He is or was leading in the polls, this should tank him tho and many including Morning Joe this morning saying he should drop out. Some are worried it could tank the entire democrat ticket… though I think the Spanberger is fairly well ahead in the Governor race.

Says want to shoot the speaker of the house. Also wants to kill their children. Says making people feel pain is the only way to get them to move in policy.

Doubled down on his comments and said the children are little fascists.

G2isRq9WYAA43-Z



Looks like a psychopath with those dead, doll’s eyes

G2kw00UXAAAqWm6
 
wlu.29 said:
He should definitely step down
Click to expand...

Def seems like a big time JERK.

I assume he will drop out in the next few days, but will be interesting to see the polls for the election going forward. When Youngkin won, it wasn’t so much his opponent himself, shot himself in the foot, it was the school board in Fairfax, and then the candidate basically condoned and stood by the school board.

Is Spamberger does the same here and doesn’t ask him to step done, thus basically condoning the texts and supporting this guy, it could really hurt her
 
So much for the narrative that these violent opinions are only coming from ANTIFA kiddies and Reddit degenerates.

Charlie Kirk's murders has exposed the fact that the left has gone off the rails and openly endorses violence against political enemies

And lol at CNN’s headlines

 
Scerpi said:
So much for the narrative that these violent opinions are only coming from ANTIFA kiddies and Reddit degenerates.

Charlie Kirk's murders has exposed the fact that the left has gone off the rails and openly endorses violence against political enemies

And lol at CNN’s headlines

Click to expand...


His text literally says to murder people in order to get the policy you want. I dunno if that amounts to anything criminal, but they should be shamed to the point that they are basically barred from politics and any profession really. What a freak
 
cottagecheesefan said:
He is or was leading in the polls, this should tank him tho and many including Morning Joe this morning saying he should drop out. Some are worried it could tank the entire democrat ticket… though I think the Spanberger is fairly well ahead in the Governor race.

Says want to shoot the speaker of the house. Also wants to kill their children. Says making people feel pain is the only way to get them to move in policy.

Doubled down on his comments and said the children are little fascists.

G2isRq9WYAA43-Z



Looks like a psychopath with those dead, doll’s eyes

G2kw00UXAAAqWm6
Click to expand...
I bet there were hundreds of takes on that photo before they finally got a smile that only looked semi awkward
 
cottagecheesefan said:
When Youngkin won, it wasn’t so much his opponent himself, shot himself in the foot, it was the school board in Fairfax, and then the candidate basically condoned and stood by the school board.
Click to expand...

Little from column A, little from column B.

Youngkin definitely ran a stronger campaign, but this was the election where his opponent basically said parents should STFU and leave their kids to the experts. That was a huge own goal.
 
Dude looks like an AI creation. Some uncanny valley shit happening here.

I think he should be removed from society. Imagine someone saying they wished your kids died.
 
calavera2 said:
This is what' i'm thinking...out of context...he was talking about watering their graves with biodegradable material...and disliking fascism in the younger generations...what's the problem
Click to expand...
Yea, what's the big deal with wishing that children die, am I right?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Social Democrats back AG nominee who fantasized about murdering GOP speaker and his children
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
SurferH2O
SurferH2O

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,218
Messages
58,424,992
Members
176,034
Latest member
Screamer

Share this page

Back
Top