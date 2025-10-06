cottagecheesefan
He is or was leading in the polls, this should tank him tho and many including Morning Joe this morning saying he should drop out. Some are worried it could tank the entire democrat ticket… though I think the Spanberger is fairly well ahead in the Governor race.
Says want to shoot the speaker of the house. Also wants to kill their children. Says making people feel pain is the only way to get them to move in policy.
Doubled down on his comments and said the children are little fascists.
Looks like a psychopath with those dead, doll’s eyes
