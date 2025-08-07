Sinister
"Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams is facing questions over a legislative change that eased penalties in certain teenage sex cases while his relative was charged with first‑degree felonies for having sex with a 13‑year‑old, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Adams acknowledged raising the issue but denied requesting or drafting the measure. “This case stemmed from a serious mistake, but I was surprised by the severity of the charges,” Adams said in a statement.
The law, passed as part of SB213 in 2024, allows prosecutors to file a third‑degree felony, rather than child rape, when an 18‑year‑old high school student has sex with a 13‑year‑old. While the change was not retroactive, prosecutors and defence attorney Cara Tangaro said in court it was pivotal to resolving the pending case through a plea deal."
F*ckin gross. Party of protecting child grapists.
