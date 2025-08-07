  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law Utah Senator changes consent law after relative gets charged for having sex with a minor:

"Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams is facing questions over a legislative change that eased penalties in certain teenage sex cases while his relative was charged with first‑degree felonies for having sex with a 13‑year‑old, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Adams acknowledged raising the issue but denied requesting or drafting the measure. “This case stemmed from a serious mistake, but I was surprised by the severity of the charges,” Adams said in a statement.

The law, passed as part of SB213 in 2024, allows prosecutors to file a third‑degree felony, rather than child rape, when an 18‑year‑old high school student has sex with a 13‑year‑old. While the change was not retroactive, prosecutors and defence attorney Cara Tangaro said in court it was pivotal to resolving the pending case through a plea deal."

Utah GOP Senator Stuart Adams Pushes To Amend Child Rape Law After Relative Faces Accusation

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams faces criticism after lawmakers changed state law to ease penalties for 18‑year‑old high school students in consent‑related cases. The shift came as Adams’ relative faced child rape charges., US News, Times Now
F*ckin gross. Party of protecting child grapists.
 
I would need more information on the case to make a judgment on what the guy should get. The law sounds OK in some very rare cases.

You need more information on this particular case to say what he should have got.

First did you know the girl was 13 if so then he should get the rape charge.

If she she told him she was 17 or 18 or something and looked it then I can see a reduce charge if that can be proven. Still a very serious charge, a felony but its rare this can be proven.

It hard to know without more information.
 
I said its rare and he should still get a felony for not being more careful.

I have seen girls that were 14 and looked 18. They even sounded older and lied and said they were. I warn a friend yo be careful because I thought she was was younger. This was quite a long time ago but im sure it still happens. This case could not be that and this ass hole needs to go to prison for the rest of his life most likely.

If you are a young guy dont trust any female you dont lnow for many reasons. Hell dont trust ones you do know. This served me well.
 
oldshadow said:
I said its rare and he should still get a felony for not being more careful.

I have seen girls that were 14 and looked 18. They even sounded older and lied and said they were. I warn a friend yo be careful because I thought she was was younger. This was quite a long time ago but im sure it still happens. This case could not be that and this ass hole needs to go to prison for the rest of his life most likely.

If you are a young guy dont trust any female you dont lnow for many reasons. Hell dont trust ones you do know. This served me well.
You’re a sick and disgusting person. Seriously what is wrong with you? No one gets tricked by a 13 year old. Stop trying to mitigate abhorrent behavior.
 
Does this law make any case where an 18 year old having sex with a 13 year old possible for reduced sentencing or is it only under certain circumstances?

Generally speaking though, this is gross. If your 18 and knowingly sleep with a 13 year old, your nasty as fuck, despite it skirting well established Romeo-juliet laws. You gotta draw a line in the sand somewhere, and this would probably be it for me.
 
Source said:
You’re a sick and disgusting person. Seriously what is wrong with you? No one gets tricked by a 13 year old. Stop trying to mitigate abhorrent behavior.
I said its rare but I have seen a you girl lie to a friend when I was young. Her older friends backed her up. She was coming on to a friend of mine that was 18. She looked order. I told him to back away because her friends didn't seem quite right and something felt off. This was at a private party her friends brought her to and there was drinking. Good thing he listened before we found out much latter she was actually 14.

What im saying is no matter what its still his fault and he need prison but maybe just maybe there is a small chance not life but 10 or 15 years.
 
EL CORINTHIAN said:
Does this law make any case where an 18 year old having sex with a 13 year old possible for reduced sentencing or is it only under certain circumstances?

Generally speaking though, this is gross. If your 18 and knowingly sleep with a 13 year old, your nasty as fuck, despite it skirting well established Romeo-juliet laws. You gotta draw a line in the sand somewhere, and this would probably be it for me.
The problem, as I see it, isn't merely the question of sentencing for the crime. It's the heirarchy, the power structure. The fact that this is a Senator who is intervening on behalf of a Family member where the State already had a law in place.

What it means is if they want the law changed to get away with something they will bury commoners for, they will do so.
 
