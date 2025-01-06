Usyk vs Wlad, Vitali, and Lennox?

There's been a lot of talk about Usyk's standing in the historical books of boxing after his most recent victory. But I just want to caution that we should take a moment to acknowledge that recency bias is a very real and powerful phenomenon.

Take a moment to think about the previous generation of greats such as Wlad and Vitali Klitschko, And Lennox Lewis. Would you favor Usyk to best any of those guys?
 
