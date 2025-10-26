So that’s why threads like “Who’s better: Usyk, Sprott, or Skelton” have been popping up like crazy as of late…Crazy to think Usyk will spend his entire HW career fighting English cans.
He's fought literally one journeyman not born in England. One.
He'll be looked back in history like other British Champions like Michael Sprott or Matt Skelton, except at least those guys probably fought somebody from Wales or Scotland at least to mix it up.
Other than kabayal who else should usyk have fought?
The reality is outside of usyk most of the best current hws are british! That’s not a controversial statement, its obvious for anyone to see.
He is the King of England in his half dozen fights. HW Fighters used to have as many fights in a year as Usyk has had HW fights. And from countries that weren't just England.
It's a shame he isn't more active. Because his legacy will never hold up to historical scrutiny when it is all said and done.
They're all from the same country (the same country country as Audley Harrision I might add). So they can't be the best in the division- If they were the best they'd be from other countries like Peru or Tajikistan.How the fuck are they cans? Fury? Joshua? Dubois? These are the best in the division.
i think its safe to say its the Usyk v UK era, and he is cleaning houseSo I guess we are officially in the Ukraine vs UK era now. Its been 10 years if you think about it.
It's not really a matter of him getting it because neither Wardley nor Kabayel are voluntary defenses they're mandatories. If Usyk wants to hold onto all 4 of his belts (and not lose his WBO) then he has to fight Wardley. It was already ordered.Used to think this was silly but Wardley shows us something every time. Besides the power, the slippery defence is underrated, tough as nails and genuinely dangerous when hurt.
Four white collar bouts lol astonishing, if its not Kabayel I hope he gets it.