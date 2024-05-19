Usyk vs Jiri in MMA?

Now hear me out...
Usyk just won the undisputed heavyweight boxing world championship.
Arguably one of the greatest P4P boxers of all time...

Ok, obviously mma fighter > boxer in mma. Even if it is 205 lbs (Jiri) vs 223 lbs (Usyk)

But people shit talk Jiri's lack of defense and boxing fundamentals all the time.
But why does he still feel more dangerous than Usyk, one of the best P4P boxers in history?

In other words, from the analysis of MMA and boxing:
- Can kick, elbows, and grappling (Jiri's advantages over Usyk) really make that much of a difference to be a better fighter than one of the best P4P heavyweight boxers in history?
 
If it stays standing, Usyk will send that Jiri's chin to the next dimension with that hands-down-chin-up defense of his. I don't care kick or elbows or knees.
 
Nah bro, I think Usyk just earned his shot against Ngannou

btw Fury looked good with his clowning tactics in the middle of that fight but towards the end he wasn't doing enough to win. Usyk kept charging forward all night, definitely deserved that win.
 
Nah bro, I think Usyk just earned his shot against Ngannou

btw Fury looked good with his clowinging tactics in the middle of that fight but towards the end he wasn't doing enough to win. Usyk kept charging forward all night, definitely deserved that win.
Ngannou got flatlined by Anthony Joshua. Anthony Joshua lost to Usyk, twice.

Why does Ngannou feel more "dangerous" than Usyk, even though Usyk would whoop his ass any day of the week?

Is this just a case of media brainwashing?
 
Ngannou got flatlined by Anthony Joshua. Anthony Joshua lost to Usyk, twice.

Why does Ngannou feel more "dangerous" than Usyk, even though Usyk would whoop his ass any day of the week?

Is this just a case of media brainwashing?
1bg6ce.jpg
 
