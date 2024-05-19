Usyk vs Jiri in MMA?

Now hear me out...

Usyk just won the undisputed heavyweight boxing world championship.

Arguably one of the greatest P4P boxers of all time...



Ok, obviously mma fighter > boxer in mma. Even if it is 205 lbs (Jiri) vs 223 lbs (Usyk)



But people shit talk Jiri's lack of defense and boxing fundamentals all the time.

But why does he still feel more dangerous than Usyk, one of the best P4P boxers in history?



In other words, from the analysis of MMA and boxing:

- Can kick, elbows, and grappling (Jiri's advantages over Usyk) really make that much of a difference to be a better fighter than one of the best P4P heavyweight boxers in history?