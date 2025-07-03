Rumored Usyk vs Fury III - April 2026 - Riyadh

So "Tyson" lolol Fury vs Jake Paul isn't being pushed as the next boxing Exhibition?
 
Is this Tyson's coked out drunken fantasy, that in a year Usyk will be old and slow enough for him to beat? He doesn't deserve another title shot without beating one of the interim champs first. I don't think beating AJ means anything either outside of ticket sales. Kabayel, Parker hell, even whoever emerges from the WBA (Hunter, Wardley, "The Immortal" Pulev) secondary title mess should all get shots ahead of Fury coming off of 2 losses.

If Usyk only has one fight left and it's not a rematch with Dubois (if he loses) I hope it's not Fury or AJ.
 
I don't think Usyk is personally interested in it. His trainer said they'd potentially be open to it though in the future. Apparently Fury & Turki want it. Hopefully it doesn't happen.
 
I hope it does happen so that you are forced to dutifully come on here to argue with me about why it makes sense.

The HW Rematch King may as well become a full parody of himself for his final run.
 
I hope it does happen so that you are forced to dutifully come on here to argue with me about why it makes sense.

I wouldn't argue with anyone about it because I don't want to see it and it doesn't make sense to the rest of us. However, to Usyk it might because of the $ attached. You do need professional help btw.
 
