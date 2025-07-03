Is this Tyson's coked out drunken fantasy, that in a year Usyk will be old and slow enough for him to beat? He doesn't deserve another title shot without beating one of the interim champs first. I don't think beating AJ means anything either outside of ticket sales. Kabayel, Parker hell, even whoever emerges from the WBA (Hunter, Wardley, "The Immortal" Pulev) secondary title mess should all get shots ahead of Fury coming off of 2 losses.
If Usyk only has one fight left and it's not a rematch with Dubois (if he loses) I hope it's not Fury or AJ.