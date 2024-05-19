News Usyk vs Fury 2 Dec.21st Saudi

So much for "taking some time with family and team to think things over and decide what the best next move is"

Saudis must have offered them a nice little pile of cash.
 
Mike Coppinger-

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Boxing has always been powered by its heavyweight division, and for 24½ years, multiple men have held claims to the sport's top prize.

The sport endured a lengthy but sometimes uneventful reign from Wladimir Klitschko, a unified champion who lacked the proper foe (outside of his brother Vitali, whom he never fought for obvious reasons).

Tyson Fury ended Klitsckho's run as champion in 2015, but even Klitschko wasn't the undisputed champion. One of boxing's four -- yes, four -- major titles still eluded Fury. On Sunday before a sold-out, impassioned crowd at Kingdom Arena, Fury attempted to collect all four belts against Kiltschko's countryman, Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, the Olympic gold medalist who once reigned as undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) appeared to be well on his way to victory over the first half of the back-and-forth battle. He played to the crowd, tossing his hands behind his back as he evaded Usyk's punches. "The Gypsy King" grabbed the ropes in the corner and dodged a few shots in the opening round, channeling the great Muhammad Ali. When Usyk sunk in a few solid body punches, Fury smirked.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) didn't care. He never allowed Fury's patented mind games to affect him during the promotion in the lead-up to this night, and the 37-year-old wasn't about to let it get to him now. His split decision victory -- 114-113, 115-112 and 113-114 -- earned him recognition as boxing's top heavyweight.

"It's [a] big opportunity for me, for my family, for my country, for history," said Usyk, ESPN's No. 3 pound-for-pound boxer. "It's [a] great day."
The Ukrainian, fighting for his war-torn country, continued to press on. He applied pressure expertly and finally broke through in Round 9 with an overhand left that sent Fury reeling. Thirteen more unanswered shots landed, the last of which sent Fury crashing into the ropes for a called knockdown. And as Fury, 35, did seven previous times, he beat the count and continued to fight.

This was exactly what the sport has been missing: heavyweight championship boxing at the highest level. A fight befitting of the undisputed championship. Not the slugfest between Fury and Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout that was named ESPN's 202-1 Fight of the Year, but boxing skill, heart and courage on display.

Better yet, we're going to see it again. When Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, cut the deal for this matchup, he made it a two-fight deal. The rematch is slated for Oct. 12. Although Usyk visited the hospital afterward for an MRI, his promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, told ESPN "there's no doubt" he'll be ready for the return bout in October.

After what boxing fans witnessed on this night, the encore encounter will surely be more anticipated than the first fight.

"I believe I won the fight, but I'm not going to sit here and cry and make excuses," England's Fury said. "I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them. What can you do? We both put on a good fight, the best we could do."

Indeed, Fury was exceptional on this night, even if he wasn't good enough. He just ran into a better man, one who has proven to be one of the all-time greats, in Usyk.

Even ESPN's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Terence Crawford, believes Usyk has a case to unseat him.

"Man yall better put some respect on [Usyk] man," Crawford wrote on X after the fight. "He definitely a candidate for #1 P4P fighter in the world. I'm no hater. He beat the man that beat the man in a bigger division, giving what he's already done. Salute brother!"

An Olympic gold medalist. An undisputed cruiserweight champion. And now, the one and only heavyweight champion of the world.
 
Bin Salman still up for it after all that disaster? A $1B is peanuts to them so why not.
 
Big payday for Usyk especially - why wouldn’t they
 
Fury isnt beating Usyk if they fight 10 times, that was his best chance last night, he landed big shots and while he stopped Usyk in his tracks, at no point did you ever think he was in danger of being stopped, the fact Fury stopped being so aggressive later on in the fight spoke volumes about him being weary about what was coming back his way

I think Usyk has a bit more pop than people give him credit for, he just isnt concussive
 
treelo said:
Fury isnt beating Usyk if they fight 10 times, that was his best chance last night, he landed big shots and while he stopped Usyk in his tracks, at no point did you ever think he was in danger of being stopped, the fact Fury stopped being so aggressive later on in the fight spoke volumes about him being weary about what was coming back his way

I think Usyk has a bit more pop than people give him credit for, he just isnt concussive
I dont understand how any legit fight fan can say something as stupid as this, after such a razor close fight.

Dont what fighter you are a fan of. Or if you dont like either fighter..

It was a close fight.
 
Hopefully he realizes this doesn’t count as points on an opponent . You got to actually do something physically . Biggest goof ball I’ve ever seen .

 
Frode Falch said:
I dont understand how any legit fight fan can say something as stupid as this, after such a razor close fight.

Dont what fighter you are a fan of. Or if you dont like either fighter..

It was a close fight.
where did i say it wasnt genius?
 
It's a real shame they didn't make Fury v AJ when Fury was still undefeated, it will probably happen eventually but could have been done at a better time.

Usyk would start a big favourite in a rematch with Fury I'd imagine and deservedly so, i'm not sure what changes Fury could make to win it really.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
It's a real shame they didn't make Fury v AJ when Fury was still undefeated, it will probably happen eventually but could have been done at a better time.

Usyk would start a big favourite in a rematch with Fury I'd imagine and deservedly so, i'm not sure what changes Fury could make to win it really.
I wish we could see Fury vs AJ for all the marbles in front of 80000 drunken Brits at Wembley. Now that would have been a sight.
 
Hagler said:
I wish we could see Fury vs AJ for all the marbles in front of 80000 drunken Brits at Wembley. Now that would have been a sight.
To be honest it will be a big fight still if/when it happens, but yeah will prob be in Abu Dhabi I guess, shame it won't happen at Wembley, they know how to make an epic atmosphere those Brits!
 
jeff7b9 said:
So much for "taking some time with family and team to think things over and decide what the best next move is"

Saudis must have offered them a nice little pile of cash.
The rematch was already signed prior to yesterdays fight, Usyk had no choice. But he can still retire now if he wants, and I think that's what he'll do. Just a wild guess.
 
treelo said:
Fury isnt beating Usyk if they fight 10 times, that was his best chance last night, he landed big shots and while he stopped Usyk in his tracks, at no point did you ever think he was in danger of being stopped, the fact Fury stopped being so aggressive later on in the fight spoke volumes about him being weary about what was coming back his way

I think Usyk has a bit more pop than people give him credit for, he just isnt concussive
lol. It was razor close. It’s funny ever boxer that commented on this fight said it was razor close, the fury haters are saying it wasn’t. They could fight 10 fights and have a different outcome every time
 
Frode Falch said:
I dont understand how any legit fight fan can say something as stupid as this, after such a razor close fight.

Dont what fighter you are a fan of. Or if you dont like either fighter..

It was a close fight.
It’s just haters really, every boxer said this was razor close. And a good amount thought fury did enough.

Tyson won the first half of the fight Usyk won the last half.


Usyk has never had problems like this in any fight. The reach gave him a lot of issues. Joshua had no success like Tyson did
 
Jonny Ninja said:
I’m still not confident fury gets back in the ring with Usyk
Just watched a interview with warren will have to find it. But the way he is talkin he didn't sound that keen on the rematch. Obviously its fury's decision though.
 
Any bets on whether Fury will have his Rocky 4 training montage moment or will his mind go downward into a spiral
 
Hagler said:
I wish we could see Fury vs AJ for all the marbles in front of 80000 drunken Brits at Wembley. Now that would have been a sight.
I'd totally prefer to see a Fury v AJ showdown than Usyk v Fury 2. If Usyk fights Fury again, it'll probably takes its toll on him and he'll be worn.

That said if Fury is to fight Usyk again he probably needs to get in there sooner rather than later as he will lose interest and probably get lazy.
 
