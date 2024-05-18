Usyk is a generational GOAT

PrideNverDies
Amazing
Gassiev sucks now, why the fuck would he do that?Undisputed Heavyweight Champion
Amazing now have him run it back w/Gassiev
He is an extraordinary fighter. Massive skill, durability, and an unbreakable will. True champion.
Andre WardMight be the best boxer of the last 30 years over Floyd.
Floyd cherry picked his way to 50-0. Usyk fought everybody in their primes.
Yea i checked his record now and he got a loss in Otto WallinGassiev sucks now, why the fuck would he do that?
Dude I've been watching his fights since he went up to hw. He is not the same fighter at all that he was at cw. Even the fights he won, the power is there but he's super slow and plodding. I don't know what happened to himYea i checked his record now and he got a loss in Otto Wallin
And here I thought Usyk winning the HW undisputed is the signal for cruiserweights to migrate up
Except he didn't and proved further he was better in the rematch lolShould've lost to Kovalev. Doesn't compare.
Except he didn't and proved further he was better in the rematch lol
Ward is easily the best fighter of the last 40 years bud, just because you dont like him because hes black doesnt change that fact.Still should've lost.
No one thinks about Ward in goat discussion. Usyk will always be up there in his era even over Floyd.