Usyk is a generational GOAT

Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

Amazing now have him run it back w/Gassiev
 
Usyk is way higher than Floyd in the GOAT discussion. For one, he hasn't fought the majority of his fights in Vegas.
 
GolovKing said:
Gassiev sucks now, why the fuck would he do that?
Click to expand...
Yea i checked his record now and he got a loss in Otto Wallin :(

And here I thought Usyk winning the HW undisputed is the signal for cruiserweights to migrate up
 
is a said:
Yea i checked his record now and he got a loss in Otto Wallin :(

And here I thought Usyk winning the HW undisputed is the signal for cruiserweights to migrate up
Click to expand...
Dude I've been watching his fights since he went up to hw. He is not the same fighter at all that he was at cw. Even the fights he won, the power is there but he's super slow and plodding. I don't know what happened to him
 
Usyk put on a clinic in the latter half. He's just a dog in the championship rounds, he really turned it up and started pound Fury.

Fury backing up was so strange considering how much of a bigger man he is.
 
JustOnce said:
Still should've lost.

No one thinks about Ward in goat discussion. Usyk will always be up there in his era even over Floyd.
Click to expand...
Ward is easily the best fighter of the last 40 years bud, just because you dont like him because hes black doesnt change that fact.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,522
Messages
55,568,122
Members
174,825
Latest member
obrad

Share this page

Back
Top