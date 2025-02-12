  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Usyk: "I feel I have two fights to prepare [for], not more. Just two."

So it looks like he will fight the winner of Dubois-Parker and then will only fight once more, i suspect it may be against Opetaia which will be a shame for me as i think its a massive step down in quality from who he has been fighting

Not the most exciting champion to watch but a fantastic character, i understand people not liking how he fights but i have never seen anyone say they dont like him as a person, he will be missed
 
After he fights the Dubois/Parker winner he should ride of in the sunset...nothing left to prove. UNDISPUTED!

 
oh man, i get what you're saying but i totally disagree!

i love watching him fight, the technical masterclass he puts on every time is a thing of beauty.

i know i'm in the minority here, people prefer exciting KO artists, but he has so many awesome fights! the man never stops working, he's like an energizer bunny and he does it all with clean technique. the smaller guy in all his HW fights, boxing everyone's ears off. it's awesome!
 
oh no no no, you misunderstand, i love watching him fight as well, i just know he has people who dont like his style of fighting, i think he is an artist who nobody can figure out yet, and i would love to see him retire undefeated and be one of the great "what if's" when we talk about these fantasy match-ups, because we can all sit here and say Lennox would have been too big(same got said about Fury and Joshua) and Evander would have too much heart...but is a great fighter
 
yeah i think my most controversial boxing opinions are that usyk would've beaten evander, and prime golovkin would've beaten hagler.

i bet some people choke on their drinks when they read this.
 
i think a lot of people really under-estimate how good Usyk is, he has beaten the best 2 HW fighters from the past 10 years, if he has to fight Dubois again we could say 3.

Not many fighters have ever done that, he is clearing out weight classes
 
I knew he only had a couple fights left. Turki revealed this weeks ago. Usyk is 38 now and has already accomplished everything he set out to do. Retirement is looming. It looks like he'll fight the Dubois vs Parker winner next. Who knows who he'll fight afterwards assuming he wins. I'm not that interested in an Opetaia fight. It's a bad idea for Usyk to move back down to cruiser in the twilight of his career. Unless Opetaia is willing to meet him at heavy to make the fight happen.
 
As for his style I've said myself that he can be rather boring at times. He took a soviet amateur style and adapted it to the pros. The same goes for Bivol. The latter still has his amateur coach in his corner as a professional. With that said, whenever Usyk starts walking these much bigger guys down and beating them up it's a different story. That's ballsy and there's nothing boring about it. This is a natural cruiserweight, who isn't even a puncher, going around hunting giants—some of whom can seriously crack with either hand. You don't see this very often.
 
Honestly, I think usyk should retire. He’s already accomplished what he needed to, no more mountains to climb. And the longer he fights the higher the likelihood he slips on a banana peel.
 
