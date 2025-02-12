Usyk: "I feel I have two fights to prepare [for], not more. Just two."

treelo
//Do something here
@red
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2001
- Messages
- 9,262
- Reaction score
- 3,971
So it looks like he will fight the winner of Dubois-Parker and then will only fight once more, i suspect it may be against Opetaia which will be a shame for me as i think its a massive step down in quality from who he has been fighting
Not the most exciting champion to watch but a fantastic character, i understand people not liking how he fights but i have never seen anyone say they dont like him as a person, he will be missed
Not the most exciting champion to watch but a fantastic character, i understand people not liking how he fights but i have never seen anyone say they dont like him as a person, he will be missed