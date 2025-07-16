Opinion USPS needs to be completely dismantled or rebulit from the ground up

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
2,161
Reaction score
3,247
They keep losing so many packages. I ordered a nice expensive belt online and it never showed up. They keep losing my packages. Nobody's stealing them, we have a camera pointed at the mailbox and this is the only service that keeps losing packages. Not FexEx, not UPS, not Amazon. It's not just me but millions of other Americans. They've been shit for a very long time. Their employees make good money but they're stealing packages, losing them or they just plain don't give a shit. How are they so bad but other services are so much better while making a lot less money?

Just get rid of them. Have Amazon or something take over where if you fuck up, you get FIRED. If you steal a package, you get FIRED and you get arrested.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WokeWarrior
Economy USPS temporarily suspends accepting packages from China and Hong Kong
Replies
5
Views
300
Sinister
Sinister
GreatSaintGuillotine
Opinion Should the Government be Able to Revoke Green Cards W/O Reason?
3 4 5
Replies
93
Views
2K
heloder
heloder

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,945
Messages
57,568,578
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top