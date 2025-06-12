Black Leprechaun
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2020
- Messages
- 697
- Reaction score
- 3,884
He’s been mentally checked out for a few years now. I remember his trash talk to Woodley, it was stinging, you could tell he fully believed every word
He sounds super delusional now. Talking about beating Islam/JDM and moving up to fight DDP after or Khamzat rematch.
Two years since his last fight, four years since his last win and I can't even tell where his hairline is.
Nothing wrong with beeing a little worried under the circumstances. But I'm rooting for the old dog.