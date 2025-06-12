Media Usman's body language not looking good, 4th consecutive loss in coming?

He’s been mentally checked out for a few years now. I remember his trash talk to Woodley, it was stinging, you could tell he fully believed every word
 
All we've heard for the past 2 years is how shot his legs are which is bound to make him slower. He's still fighting the top guys so I can't fault him entirely for his string of losses but I personally don't like his chances
 
buckley is going to get wreckless and koed for the 5th time i believe. Usmans not that far gone yet.
 
Buckley is definitely a Sherdogger... analyzing his opponent body language.

Dr Joaquim Buckley - Shookologist.
 
He would adopt a more threatening pose, but his legs won't currently bend
He'll be 100% by fight night, though Im sure
 
he's getting in a last cheque to have insurance cash on hand for possible future medical expenses due to his knees.

best of luck to usman. deserve your time in the sunset.
 
Two years since his last fight, four years since his last win and I can't even tell where his hairline is.

Nothing wrong with beeing a little worried under the circumstances. But I'm rooting for the old dog.
 
He’s 0-3 in the last few years, just turned 38 and has been sitting out half retired contently & loudly chirping from the sidelines for much of that.
While in that time Buckley has been fighting and still in that competitive fire. Has won 6 fights in the same stretch Kamaru has fought three times

Usmans old, knees shot and from the looks of it checked out of fighting, he could have retired the last couple years and everyone would have been fine with it. But dude is coming back into a hard time at the top of WW where the game has passed him by.
 
His hairline is so gone its halfway down his back at this point
 
Rooting for Usman but getting kod, having a losing streak and inactivity are all working against him.
 
