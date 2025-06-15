Usman vs Buckley scorecard

Not sure if anyone else noticed the 48-47 score on one judge's card but Mike Bell strikes again.
This guy is seemingly intentionally scoring rounds trying to affect the outcome of the fight. He gave Grasso a 10-8 trying to give her a chance to get a draw. Now he gives Buckley a round he clearly lost trying to give him a chance to get a draw. Usman outlanded him 20-11 and controlled him for nearly hald the round. This guy is corrupt as hell. Not saying he is doing it for money but he certainly is not scoring rounds honestly and he is blatantly trying to maipulate the outcomes or potential outcomes.
 
It’s a mixture of some corruption and some incompetence. Ruins careers and takes half of a fighters paycheck. Never leave it in the hands of the judges though amirite?
 
They still can't get competent judges apparently, because this shit is still happening all too often. And even the judges who are notorious for this shit get to keep their jobs apparently.
 
Official Result: Kamaru Usman defeats Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)



The best part is they were trying to say Usman wasn't landing sug strikes on the ground as he cut and reopened Buckleys cut in 4/5 rounds.
 
Kevin Sorbo said:
They still can't get competent judges apparently, because this shit is still happening all too often. And even the judges who are notorious for this shit get to keep their jobs apparently.
There are only two possible reasons, the athletic commissions makes a deliberate policy of hiring unqualified judges or they are corrupt.
 
I could easily see it being 3 rounds to 2 for usman. The 4th round was mostly on the feet buckley only was taken down in the last min. No way Buckley won or was it really a close fight but I can see how Buckley could have edged the 4th and won the 5th
 
First round should have been 10-8.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Not sure if anyone else noticed the 48-47 score on one judge's card but Mike Bell strikes again.
This guy is seemingly intentionally scoring rounds trying to affect the outcome of the fight. He gave Grasso a 10-8 trying to give her a chance to get a draw. Now he gives Buckley a round he clearly lost trying to give him a chance to get a draw. Usman outlanded him 20-11 and controlled him for nearly hald the round. This guy is corrupt as hell. Not saying he is doing it for money but he certainly is not scoring rounds honestly and he is blatantly trying to maipulate the outcomes or potential outcomes.
How do people fight this, its a good observation and what is cool is this is an example of the plan not working but it easily could of considering how the 5th round played out? This is the stuff that needs to be on the first page of this forum.
 
I scored it that way. buckley won round 4. usman only laid on him for 1:30 doing no damage. buckley did more damage in that round
 
i had it 49-46 only giving buckley rd 5. But rd 4 was close, You could see buckley ramping up while usman knew he had to hang on.
 
Time & time again, we've seen fights where even though the right guy won, the rds that the judges gave were wrong compared to the consensus opinion. Example, lets say most people thought fighter A won rds 1, 3, 5. Lets assume 2 judges correctly scored the total 48-47 but they gave different rds to the winner. Just because the right guy won, doesn't mean the judges weren't incompetent. I think some judges aren't even paying full attention or don't give a F
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Not sure if anyone else noticed the 48-47 score on one judge's card but Mike Bell strikes again.
This guy is seemingly intentionally scoring rounds trying to affect the outcome of the fight. He gave Grasso a 10-8 trying to give her a chance to get a draw. Now he gives Buckley a round he clearly lost trying to give him a chance to get a draw. Usman outlanded him 20-11 and controlled him for nearly hald the round. This guy is corrupt as hell. Not saying he is doing it for money but he certainly is not scoring rounds honestly and he is blatantly trying to maipulate the outcomes or potential outcomes.
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/shoop-dat-mike-bell.4308018/
 
