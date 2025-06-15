Usman vs Buckley scorecard

dipstickjimmy
Not sure if anyone else noticed the 48-47 score on one judge's card but Mike Bell strikes again.
This guy is seemingly intentionally scoring rounds trying to affect the outcome of the fight. He gave Grasso a 10-8 trying to give her a chance to get a draw. Now he gives Buckley a round he clearly lost trying to give him a chance to get a draw. Usman outlanded him 20-11 and controlled him for nearly hald the round. This guy is corrupt as hell. Not saying he is doing it for money but he certainly is not scoring rounds honestly and he is blatantly trying to maipulate the outcomes or potential outcomes.
