



"Belal was never a guy that I paid attention to, because I was just always fighting the next guy up. But now that I'm forced

to actually look at Belal - he's not bad, he's just good everywhere. So that's worked for him. So I'm not, never in any way

discrediting that. I think that once I was forced to pay any attention to him I started to see the antics that goes on. And I

was never that guy, you know if I was champion and that next guy up was barking at me, then of course I would respond,

alright, and then we get in there and settle it. But Belal just seems to be a different type of champion who's into doing

memes, get on twitter and social media because he wants the attention. He craves that attention. Even if it's a lightweight,

or even a flyweight, he's willing to have that back-and-forth with you. For me, I just find that a little distasteful as I wasn't a

part of this.



Then once he became champion he started to come at me with that energy, so it was like 'Oh, you have a problem with me?

Well, if you do I don't really play the internet game, let's just talk it out.' So we invited him on a podcast and you know, it went

how it went. That's all I can say. Eventually, we can hopefully release that episode because he was only there for like 10

minutes. Then it was over and he left. If we're both backstage on any UFC event there's probably gonna be security needed.

I say that only because, obviously I'm very levelheaded and specially when I'm outside of the cage. But this last 1,5 years I

haven't been in the thick of it, while people expect us to be these fighters and always in 'Go' mode, but I'm not like that. So

when you're getting into the thick of it you're on the alert all the time."