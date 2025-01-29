Usman Nurmagomedov's next opponents?

tehMoose
His best options are:
Paul Hughes 13-2 / rematch
AJ McKee 22-2
Mansour Barnaoui 22-6
Archie Colgan 11-0
Jay Jay Wilson 10-1
Jakub Kaszuba 14-0
Zhora Ayvazyan 15-1
Am I missing someone? He's obviously not fighting Gadzhi.
