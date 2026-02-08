  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Usman Nurmagomedov post fight recap: "Unlike Arman, I have no losses"

You’re also fighting in the B leagues, we’ve seen enough fighters from the B leagues get over hyped and not perform when the consistency of opponents is S tier. Being undefeated is overrated, just because his last name is Nurmagomedov and from Dagestan, it doesn’t mean he’ll be like Khabib, Usman is more of a a striker & if Arman and Usman ever matched against each other, I think Usman finds out real quick the level of competition is vast.
 
volcom5 said:
You’re also fighting in the B leagues, we’ve seen enough fighters from the B leagues get over hyped and not perform when the consistency of opponents is S tier. Being undefeated is overrated, just because his last name is Nurmagomedov and from Dagestan, it doesn’t mean he’ll be like Khabib, Usman is more of a a striker & if Arman and Usman ever matched against each other, I think Usman finds out real quick the level of competition is vast.
Ghadzi, Usman, Armu would all slay in the UFC LW division

Hughes and Shabily would be top 5.

The UFC LW division is old and has been surpassed, until they aquire Usman that is.
 
Like his cousin, they both took Ls to drug tests catching that sweet, delicious Meldonium they both conveniently had, like all those other Russian athletes, for that same pesky heart problem.....

Team PEDgle will reign supreme! RUSADA bless.
 
hbombbisping said:
Ghadzi, Usman, Armu would all slay in the UFC LW division

Hughes and Shabily would be top 5.

The UFC LW division is old and has been surpassed, until they aquire Usman that is.
Old sure, surpassed? that’s not entirely true. If Usman came over right now he would struggle, Holloway, Gaethje & Oliviera would all give him a run for his money, Hell Pimblett would give him a tough fight, I’m not convinced or sold by Usman, is he skilled, yes. But a lot of his hype is by sheer name and the likes of Makhachev and Khabib hyping him up, which is absolutely no surprise given they tend to their own. Not all fighters from Dagestan are the same.
 
Arman lost to Islam when he was super young and had a bad decision against Gamrot...also when he was young. Could just as easily argue that people thought Hughes beat Usman in their fights.

Really silly, Arman and Topuria have fought better competition.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Arman lost to Islam when he was super young and had a bad decision against Gamrot...also when he was young. Could just as easily argue that people thought Hughes beat Usman in their fights.

Really silly, Arman and Topuria have fought better competition.
Doubting team Khabib in 2026 is wild. They will all be champions. It's inevitable.

chinarice said:
Like his cousin, they both took Ls to drug tests catching that sweet, delicious Meldonium they both conveniently had, like all those other Russian athletes, for that same pesky heart problem.....

Team PEDgle will reign supreme! RUSADA bless.
The substance Usman took was not disclosed so this isn't accurate. All we know is that Bellator said it was not a performance enhancer.

Also, the substance Islam was exonnerated for was Meldonium (not Usman) and he was exonerated with the doping comssion saying it was the biggest mistake they ever made. Meldonium would also be considered virtually useless as a performance enhancer and was used for routine surgery.
 
hbombbisping said:
Ghadzi, Usman, Armu would all slay in the UFC LW division

Hughes and Shabily would be top 5.

The UFC LW division is old and has been surpassed, until they aquire Usman that is.
Lol - yeah just like all the other men's PFL guys that have come to UFC - they just killing it I tell ya........ theres a reason they stay there.
 
Streeter said:
Lol - yeah just like all the other men's PFL guys that have come to UFC - they just killing it I tell ya........ theres a reason they stay there.
Team Khabib has back to back P4P #1 fighters in the world.

A double weight UFC champ.

Umar who is close to a TS.

A bunch of undefeated killers like Armu, Kuramagomedov, Nabiev, Isbulaev.

Usman who is an undefeated champion and has defended 5x against killers like Hughes and Shabily

They had 5 wins at last nights event. Khabib literally cornered 5 winners in one night.







The rude awakening is coming.
 
hbombbisping said:
Team Khabib has back to back P4P #1 fighters in the world.

A double weight UFC champ.

Umar who is close to a TS.

A bunch of undefeated killers like Armu, Kuramagomedov, Nabiev, Isbulaev.

Usman who is a champion and has defended 5x against killers like Hughes and Shabily

They had 5 wins at last nights event. Khabib cornered 5 winners in one night. The rude awakening is coming.
shhh bro your messing up the narrative they are all cans
 
LOL, that's cause he's fought no one and mostly low level competition. Easier when you don't have guys like Islam and Gamrot in front of you.

It's typical antics from these guys, they boast about their undefeated records while padding their resumes with lower level competition. Why don't you come over, fight the likes of starting with Hooker or Gamrot, then Olviera, Gaethje, Holloway, Arman and see how your undefeated record looks.
 
hbombbisping said:
Ghadzi, Usman, Armu would all slay in the UFC LW division

Hughes and Shabily would be top 5.

The UFC LW division is old and has been surpassed, until they aquire Usman that is.
Yall said Gaethje is old and fiziev would beat him, then Fiziev lost twice
Then Poirier would pass the torch to BSD but BSD got schooled
Then the old washed Charles would fade against Gamrot but Gamrot got slammed
And then a lot of people thought Gaethje was a cherry pick for Paddy but we saw what happened.

Lets not even speak on what happened to previous hype trains from that part of the world. Damir Ismagulov, Guram Kutateladze, and Rafael Fiziev come to mind.
 
Streeter said:
Lol - yeah just like all the other men's PFL guys that have come to UFC - they just killing it I tell ya........ theres a reason they stay there.
LOL, don't bother with this guy. I've dealt with these types over the years with their claims how all these smaller organizations are harboring some extraordinary talent. A few years ago it was the same guys chanting how Gamrot, Arman, Guram, Fiziev and Ismagulov were going to take over LW and all are top 5. Aside from Arman, who hasn't even fought for a belt yet, they've done jack s##t.
 
hswrestler said:
Yall said Gaethje is old and fiziev would beat him, then Fiziev lost twice
Then Poirier would pass the torch to BSD but BSD got schooled
Then the old washed Charles would fade against Gamrot but Gamrot got slammed
And then a lot of people thought Gaethje was a pick me for Paddy but we saw what happened.

Lets not even speak on what happened to previous hype trains from that part of the world. Damir Ismagulov, Guram Kutateladze, and Rafael Fiziev come to mind.
Ah yes, I'll nevre forget this BS from a few years ago with all these guys that were gonna take over the LW division. They cried "rank squaters", they wont give the real top 5 talent a shot. And all these guys blew it lol.

I have a hard time believing that Paul Hughes would even beat Moicano, or even guys like Dober, Bahomendes or Turner.
 
JKS said:
LOL, don't bother with this guy. I've dealt with these types over the years with their claims how all these smaller organizations are harboring some extraordinary talent. A few years ago it was the same guys chanting how Gamrot, Arman, Guram, Fiziev and Ismagulov were going to take over LW and all are top 5. Aside from Arman, who hasn't even fought for a belt yet, they've done jack s##t.
Well Patchy, Pitbull, Pico. And Page sure have set the ufc a fire I tell ya. 😀
 
hswrestler said:
Yall said Gaethje is old and fiziev would beat him, then Fiziev lost twice
Then Poirier would pass the torch to BSD but BSD got schooled
Then the old washed Charles would fade against Gamrot but Gamrot got slammed
And then a lot of people thought Gaethje was a cherry pick for Paddy but we saw what happened.

Lets not even speak on what happened to previous hype trains from that part of the world. Damir Ismagulov, Guram Kutateladze, and Rafael Fiziev come to mind.
I said this? No actually I picked Gaethje.

These undefeated Dagistanis under Khabib are entirely different animals however.
 
