hbombbisping
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 1,704
- Reaction score
- 3,175
Ghadzi, Usman, Armu would all slay in the UFC LW divisionYou’re also fighting in the B leagues, we’ve seen enough fighters from the B leagues get over hyped and not perform when the consistency of opponents is S tier. Being undefeated is overrated, just because his last name is Nurmagomedov and from Dagestan, it doesn’t mean he’ll be like Khabib, Usman is more of a a striker & if Arman and Usman ever matched against each other, I think Usman finds out real quick the level of competition is vast.
his only Ls I guess are with doping violations
Bellator already said that it was not for performance enhancers just some random prescription that wasn't pre approved.his only Ls I guess are with doping violations
Old sure, surpassed? that’s not entirely true. If Usman came over right now he would struggle, Holloway, Gaethje & Oliviera would all give him a run for his money, Hell Pimblett would give him a tough fight, I’m not convinced or sold by Usman, is he skilled, yes. But a lot of his hype is by sheer name and the likes of Makhachev and Khabib hyping him up, which is absolutely no surprise given they tend to their own. Not all fighters from Dagestan are the same.Ghadzi, Usman, Armu would all slay in the UFC LW division
Hughes and Shabily would be top 5.
The UFC LW division is old and has been surpassed, until they aquire Usman that is.
Doubting team Khabib in 2026 is wild. They will all be champions. It's inevitable.Arman lost to Islam when he was super young and had a bad decision against Gamrot...also when he was young. Could just as easily argue that people thought Hughes beat Usman in their fights.
Really silly, Arman and Topuria have fought better competition.
The substance Usman took was not disclosed so this isn't accurate. All we know is that Bellator said it was not a performance enhancer.Like his cousin, they both took Ls to drug tests catching that sweet, delicious Meldonium they both conveniently had, like all those other Russian athletes, for that same pesky heart problem.....
Team PEDgle will reign supreme! RUSADA bless.
Lol - yeah just like all the other men's PFL guys that have come to UFC - they just killing it I tell ya........ theres a reason they stay there.Ghadzi, Usman, Armu would all slay in the UFC LW division
Hughes and Shabily would be top 5.
The UFC LW division is old and has been surpassed, until they aquire Usman that is.
Team Khabib has back to back P4P #1 fighters in the world.Lol - yeah just like all the other men's PFL guys that have come to UFC - they just killing it I tell ya........ theres a reason they stay there.
shhh bro your messing up the narrative they are all cansTeam Khabib has back to back P4P #1 fighters in the world.
A double weight UFC champ.
Umar who is close to a TS.
A bunch of undefeated killers like Armu, Kuramagomedov, Nabiev, Isbulaev.
Usman who is a champion and has defended 5x against killers like Hughes and Shabily
They had 5 wins at last nights event. Khabib cornered 5 winners in one night. The rude awakening is coming.
Yall said Gaethje is old and fiziev would beat him, then Fiziev lost twiceGhadzi, Usman, Armu would all slay in the UFC LW division
Hughes and Shabily would be top 5.
The UFC LW division is old and has been surpassed, until they aquire Usman that is.
Lol - yeah just like all the other men's PFL guys that have come to UFC - they just killing it I tell ya........ theres a reason they stay there.
Yall said Gaethje is old and fiziev would beat him, then Fiziev lost twice
Then Poirier would pass the torch to BSD but BSD got schooled
Then the old washed Charles would fade against Gamrot but Gamrot got slammed
And then a lot of people thought Gaethje was a pick me for Paddy but we saw what happened.
Lets not even speak on what happened to previous hype trains from that part of the world. Damir Ismagulov, Guram Kutateladze, and Rafael Fiziev come to mind.
Well Patchy, Pitbull, Pico. And Page sure have set the ufc a fire I tell ya.LOL, don't bother with this guy. I've dealt with these types over the years with their claims how all these smaller organizations are harboring some extraordinary talent. A few years ago it was the same guys chanting how Gamrot, Arman, Guram, Fiziev and Ismagulov were going to take over LW and all are top 5. Aside from Arman, who hasn't even fought for a belt yet, they've done jack s##t.
I said this? No actually I picked Gaethje.Yall said Gaethje is old and fiziev would beat him, then Fiziev lost twice
Then Poirier would pass the torch to BSD but BSD got schooled
Then the old washed Charles would fade against Gamrot but Gamrot got slammed
And then a lot of people thought Gaethje was a cherry pick for Paddy but we saw what happened.
Lets not even speak on what happened to previous hype trains from that part of the world. Damir Ismagulov, Guram Kutateladze, and Rafael Fiziev come to mind.