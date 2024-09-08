Usman Nurmagamedov in the UFC

duke_droese
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 12, 2022
- Messages
- 2,168
- Reaction score
- 3,792
It looks like team abdulmanap have the number 1 and 2 in the lightweight division right now.
If he moved over to the UFC, do you guys think he'd clear the division out?
The only one I can see giving a challenge to Islam/Usman is Arman. But most likely Usman uses his kicking game to dominate him as he's a jacked manlet.
Islam/Usman would be similar to aljo/merab, with Islam getting the big money fights and Usman acting like his bodyguard, clearing out the top 10.
If he moved over to the UFC, do you guys think he'd clear the division out?
The only one I can see giving a challenge to Islam/Usman is Arman. But most likely Usman uses his kicking game to dominate him as he's a jacked manlet.
Islam/Usman would be similar to aljo/merab, with Islam getting the big money fights and Usman acting like his bodyguard, clearing out the top 10.