Usman Nurmagamedov in the UFC

It looks like team abdulmanap have the number 1 and 2 in the lightweight division right now.

If he moved over to the UFC, do you guys think he'd clear the division out?

The only one I can see giving a challenge to Islam/Usman is Arman. But most likely Usman uses his kicking game to dominate him as he's a jacked manlet.

Islam/Usman would be similar to aljo/merab, with Islam getting the big money fights and Usman acting like his bodyguard, clearing out the top 10.
 
