Usman not deserving of title but a great set-up for Islam to be triple champ

Remember Usman vs Khamzat?
Khamzat was full camp ready whilst Usman was a short notice replacement.
That was the toughest fight of Khamzat's career.
Had it been 5 rounds instead of 3 , theres a possibility Usman steal those last 2 rounds off him.
I get it. Usman's on his way out. And has a lot of miles on him. But this same Usman pose a difficult challenge for khamzat to beat.
Now imagine if its a full camp Usman , 5 rounds against full camp Makachev.
If Islam can dominate Usman, means he could possibly pose a tougher challenge against Khamzat.
