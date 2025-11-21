Usman not deserving of title but a great set-up for Islam to be triple champ

Remember Usman vs Khamzat?

Khamzat was full camp ready whilst Usman was a short notice replacement.
That was the toughest fight of Khamzat's career.
Had it been 5 rounds instead of 3 , theres a possibility Usman steal those last 2 rounds off him.

I get it. Usman's on his way out. And has a lot of miles on him. But this same Usman pose a difficult challenge for khamzat to beat.

Now imagine if its a full camp Usman , 5 rounds against full camp Makachev.

If Islam can dominate Usman, means he could possibly pose a tougher challenge against Khamzat.
 
Bro, just stop with all the weight class jumping. We don't need that and Islam already said he isn't interested.

We need guys defending their title. Who is he going to fight if Khamzat goes up to LHW to fight Alex? Oh wait Alex is moving up to fight Jon or Tom... It's all so dumb.
 
Maybe weight class jumping/triple champ attempt for Islam is not the way to go but this is one of the reasons why im interested to see Islam vs Usman
 
No. Gilbert Burns was the toughest fight of Chimaev's career.

But tbh, that fight between Usman and Chimaev should've been a draw.

Would've been a UD if Chimaev didn't get injured in the first round.
 
Islam isn't gonna be interested in the Khamzat fight, especially now Khamzat has teamed up with Dillashaws Tour De France PED cardio coach.
 
Not to mention hanging out at the former USSR olympic training center.
 
If Islam stays and defends 3-4x then sure... send up him to MW.

otherwise you run into the issue you have at 145 right now. Volk is champ and the guy who easily KO'd him is still active in the ufc. Even if he gets 2-3 more defenses, Topuria's name will always be brought up.
 
