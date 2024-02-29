Usman legendary title reign ?

RockyLockridge said: Volks Title reign is supurb IMO. Max x3, Ortega, Yair is a strong run over the period of time he did it. he still beat mendes and aldo on the way there. which help. usmans best win before holding a title is maia or RDA Click to expand...

So Mendes was suspended for 2 years and before that had gone 2-3 in his last 5, being knocked out twice and sustaining a major war. You don't give anyone credit for beating THAT Mendes unless you're a fool.The Aldo Volk beat was 3-3 in his last 6 and had been knocked out twice and his gas tank badly exposed by Max Holloway, Volk being a pressure fighter kinda just played it safe. This win is better than the Mendes one but Aldo went on to lose twice more after...didn't age well. Sure Aldo did have a resurgence at BW for a second but nah, dude was out of his prime and pretty badly exposed by the time he fought Volk.Ortega is a solid win, but nothing special. Ortega got annihilated by Max Holloway, sat out for 2 years and then won a single fight vs Korean Zombie and got another title shot. Then he sat out for a year again, fought Yair and lost and then sat out another 2 years and rematched Yair and won...Just what a meh career.Yair isn't as solid a win as people think. He fought 3 times in 4 years going 2-1 and was gifted an interim title. Emmett isn't an elite guy, the divisions just shallow. He ducked Zabit repeatedly and was even released from the promotion for it at one point. Yair is 4-4 in his last 8 fights...I promise this win won't age well because Yair is overrated as fuck. Yairs best win was a 1st round injury where Ortegas shoulder dislocated. Armbars don't fucking do that normally.Korean Zombie was old, out of his prime and a short notice replacement. Had been KOd badly several times and already destroyed by a former champ in Aldo. Not a great win.The 3 Holloway wins are amazing, Max is an all time great and Volk fought him in his prime. The first Islam loss was also an incredible performance. The issue is Volk beat a lot of leftovers but never really fought the best or the new up and comers outside of Max. I always said he needed to beat Topuria and Evloev to prove himself the greatest FW and he didn't do that. Just my $ 0.02. His legacy was worse than Aldos I'd say, The couple Edgar wins, Florian, Korean Zombie, prime Mendes twice, Faber when he was on top and just a longer reign...Definitely better.