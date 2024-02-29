Usman legendary title reign ?

r-harper-1

r-harper-1

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Sep 19, 2008
Messages
20,995
Reaction score
8,202
Is Beating Masvidal x2 , Covington x2 and Gilbert Burns a legendary title reign? Dana has recently praised Usman and mentioned he started beating guys twice …..I feel it says more about the state of the Ww division…..Not like he had 10 title defense…..especially when 2 are Masvidal and 2 are criminally overrated Covington……what am I missing ?
 
r-harper-1 said:
Is Beating Masvidal x2 , Covington x2 and Gilbert Burns a legendary title reign? Dana has recently praised Usman and mentioned he started beating guys twice …..I feel it says more about the state of the Ww division…..Not like he had 10 title defense…..especially when 2 are Masvidal and 2 are criminally overrated Covington……what am I missing ?
Click to expand...

Usmans title reign kinda sucked. Who has Colby beaten? What is his legacy? Not exactly a monumental win and he never did prove himself to be the 2nd best of the division. Beating Masvidal twice was a joke, Masvidal was never an elite WW either. Burns was a solid win for sure. Volks title reign wasn't superb either, beat a lot of leftovers. Islam's title reign really hasn't started. Izzys title reign was probably the best of this current/past generation with Whittaker twice, Cannonier, Vettori, Romero, Costa and even regaining the title with a KO over Poatan. Aljo was a horrible champ won the belt off a foul in a fight he was losing, rematched and won a controversial decision, defended vs an old and badly injured TJ who shouldn't have been cleared and then beat a 37 year old, retired Cejudo in a split decision...fucking yikes.


Hasn't been a great next wave of champs honestly.
 
As I have said before, I still have Hughes ahead of him in the WW GOAT rankings.

The thing is that Hughes had a bunch of rematches too though, so they are very similar there. But he still did a little more in the end IMO.

Speaking of Usman though, let's face it. He's the only guy to finish Jorge by strikes in the UFC/Strikeforce. Colby only lost by strikes to him as well.
It's not like what he's done isn't impressive in that sense. The actual title reign could have been greater if he held up the defense in that last minute of the Edwards fight.
 
r-harper-1 said:
Is Beating Masvidal x2 , Covington x2 and Gilbert Burns a legendary title reign? Dana has recently praised Usman and mentioned he started beating guys twice …..I feel it says more about the state of the Ww division…..Not like he had 10 title defense…..especially when 2 are Masvidal and 2 are criminally overrated Covington……what am I missing ?
Click to expand...
I think you are missing the intentions of promoters and what marketing is.

No, not a legendary title reign.
 
Marty did well, but LOL @ the idiots who were comparing him to GSP.
 
r-harper-1 said:
Is Beating Masvidal x2 , Covington x2 and Gilbert Burns a legendary title reign? Dana has recently praised Usman and mentioned he started beating guys twice …..I feel it says more about the state of the Ww division…..Not like he had 10 title defense…..especially when 2 are Masvidal and 2 are criminally overrated Covington……what am I missing ?
Click to expand...

I only count it as a 3 defence title reign, since there was zero chance of Masvidal or Colby beating Usman in the rematches.
 
r-harper-1 said:
Is Beating Masvidal x2 , Covington x2 and Gilbert Burns a legendary title reign? Dana has recently praised Usman and mentioned he started beating guys twice …..I feel it says more about the state of the Ww division…..Not like he had 10 title defense…..especially when 2 are Masvidal and 2 are criminally overrated Covington……what am I missing ?
Click to expand...
what you're missing is that colby is clearly underrated. Or usman is very very overrated.

the best fighter usman ever beat is colby. Sherdog loves to suck off usman and say he's the number 2 WW ever (LOL) while simutainously saying cobly is mediocre or underrated. Even though he went tooth and nail with usman twice.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Usmans title reign kinda sucked. Who has Colby beaten? What is his legacy? Not exactly a monumental win and he never did prove himself to be the 2nd best of the division. Beating Masvidal twice was a joke, Masvidal was never an elite WW either. Burns was a solid win for sure. Volks title reign wasn't superb either
Click to expand...
Volks Title reign is supurb IMO. Max x3, Ortega, Yair is a strong run over the period of time he did it. he still beat mendes and aldo on the way there. which help. usmans best win before holding a title is maia or RDA
 
RockyLockridge said:
Volks Title reign is supurb IMO. Max x3, Ortega, Yair is a strong run over the period of time he did it. he still beat mendes and aldo on the way there. which help. usmans best win before holding a title is maia or RDA
Click to expand...

So Mendes was suspended for 2 years and before that had gone 2-3 in his last 5, being knocked out twice and sustaining a major war. You don't give anyone credit for beating THAT Mendes unless you're a fool.

The Aldo Volk beat was 3-3 in his last 6 and had been knocked out twice and his gas tank badly exposed by Max Holloway, Volk being a pressure fighter kinda just played it safe. This win is better than the Mendes one but Aldo went on to lose twice more after...didn't age well. Sure Aldo did have a resurgence at BW for a second but nah, dude was out of his prime and pretty badly exposed by the time he fought Volk.

Ortega is a solid win, but nothing special. Ortega got annihilated by Max Holloway, sat out for 2 years and then won a single fight vs Korean Zombie and got another title shot. Then he sat out for a year again, fought Yair and lost and then sat out another 2 years and rematched Yair and won...Just what a meh career.

Yair isn't as solid a win as people think. He fought 3 times in 4 years going 2-1 and was gifted an interim title. Emmett isn't an elite guy, the divisions just shallow. He ducked Zabit repeatedly and was even released from the promotion for it at one point. Yair is 4-4 in his last 8 fights...I promise this win won't age well because Yair is overrated as fuck. Yairs best win was a 1st round injury where Ortegas shoulder dislocated. Armbars don't fucking do that normally.

Korean Zombie was old, out of his prime and a short notice replacement. Had been KOd badly several times and already destroyed by a former champ in Aldo. Not a great win.

The 3 Holloway wins are amazing, Max is an all time great and Volk fought him in his prime. The first Islam loss was also an incredible performance. The issue is Volk beat a lot of leftovers but never really fought the best or the new up and comers outside of Max. I always said he needed to beat Topuria and Evloev to prove himself the greatest FW and he didn't do that. Just my $ 0.02. His legacy was worse than Aldos I'd say, The couple Edgar wins, Florian, Korean Zombie, prime Mendes twice, Faber when he was on top and just a longer reign...Definitely better.
 
HuskySamoan said:
So Mendes was suspended for 2 years and before that had gone 2-3 in his last 5, being knocked out twice and sustaining a major war. You don't give anyone credit for beating THAT Mendes unless you're a fool.

The Aldo Volk beat was 3-3 in his last 6 and had been knocked out twice and his gas tank badly exposed by Max Holloway, Volk being a pressure fighter kinda just played it safe. This win is better than the Mendes one but Aldo went on to lose twice more after...didn't age well. Sure Aldo did have a resurgence at BW for a second but nah, dude was out of his prime and pretty badly exposed by the time he fought Volk.

Ortega is a solid win, but nothing special. Ortega got annihilated by Max Holloway, sat out for 2 years and then won a single fight vs Korean Zombie and got another title shot. Then he sat out for a year again, fought Yair and lost and then sat out another 2 years and rematched Yair and won...Just what a meh career.

Yair isn't as solid a win as people think. He fought 3 times in 4 years going 2-1 and was gifted an interim title. Emmett isn't an elite guy, the divisions just shallow. He ducked Zabit repeatedly and was even released from the promotion for it at one point. Yair is 4-4 in his last 8 fights...I promise this win won't age well because Yair is overrated as fuck. Yairs best win was a 1st round injury where Ortegas shoulder dislocated. Armbars don't fucking do that normally.

Korean Zombie was old, out of his prime and a short notice replacement. Had been KOd badly several times and already destroyed by a former champ in Aldo. Not a great win.

The 3 Holloway wins are amazing, Max is an all time great and Volk fought him in his prime. The first Islam loss was also an incredible performance. The issue is Volk beat a lot of leftovers but never really fought the best or the new up and comers outside of Max. I always said he needed to beat Topuria and Evloev to prove himself the greatest FW and he didn't do that. Just my $ 0.02. His legacy was worse than Aldos I'd say, The couple Edgar wins, Florian, Korean Zombie, prime Mendes twice, Faber when he was on top and just a longer reign...Definitely better.
Click to expand...
A lot of that isn't fair.

Aldo Didn't lose again at FW. he only lost to max and volk he didn't lose to other FW's. After he lost to volk he moved to BW.

oretega maybe not special but is a good solid win against a young fighter who is still on top. you can say he had a meh career, which is NOW valid but before that he was just a young guy who took time off to improve the ortega that fought Zombie was a completely different fighter than the one who fought max. Ortega actaully improved since max fought him. Volk was still Ortegas second clean loss.


All the stuff about yair is just stupid and who gives a shit about Zabit Yair never ducked him, he just wanted to revise his contract and he even got cut for it. After they revised his contract and signed him to fight zombie, he's taken every match up given, it was never about zabit. it's just dagestani circle jerk that goes on around on the internet. Anyone who thinks that Yair "ducks" zabit, gets cut, the fights zombie on a week notice after a contract renegotiation is a fool. To think at that time one would duck zabit only to take a short notice fight against a killer like zombie has no critical thought. Yair explained that he was unsatisfied with his contract and he got a new contract. has been active and hasn't turned down a fight since.

Zombie was not a great win at the time of it happening wont argue that, but it was not close and did not look even remotely competititve, as it should not have been competitive. He squashed someone he was supposed to squash.

I agree that his legacy may not be as good as aldos, but Volks run is the second best run of the last decade. First being izzy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

achoo42
Kamaru Usman never surpassed Matt Hughes
9 10 11
Replies
209
Views
7K
pankrat
pankrat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,738
Messages
55,163,548
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top