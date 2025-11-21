Rumored Usman Just Cost Himself Any Chance At A Title Shot

I have a feeling Usman vs Shavkat will happen next while Ian Garry/Belal winner gets next title shot all while Morales/Prates is looming or happens.
 
JoeRowe said:


Usman was never my friend, folks.
This is fucking hilarious because Henry totally egged Kamaru on, then when Marty started rambling he just puts his head down like "oh shit, you fucked up dude" and looks around like "damn dude, shut up already". Marty got baited hard, Cejudo is a master manipulator.
 
TITS said:
Nah Marty was kind of smart about it. He glazed Dana while saying his piece so he should be fine.
 
Dr. Rose said:
Or Reem. It was Lorenzo that signed him after Dana said he only fight nobodies.
I have never heard this, but is anyone who thought Reem was a bum circa 2010 not a delusional crackhead? Maybe you could make a case for Reem being average at LHW, but Ubereem with three belts in two sports? All at the same time?? I'm legit angry to learn of this lmao
 
UFC following their old trick, make guy that doesn't really resonate beat a former "champion of the world" in hopes that the rub continues. the problem is outside of the new guys, kamaru usman is a bigger name, that's what it comes down, he's a former champ, and that sells more than islam vs. random new guy people don't really remember, vague brown guy kickboxing/striking type. or vague steppes guy, or vague other champ that no one really likes at all. kamaru brings more gravitas to the fight, and they think they can market it more, and convince the dumb dumbs of this greatness. it's better promotional material to say islam has whooped a former champion, easily than islam whooped some random puerto rican or brazilian. so that's why this is happening. easy win for islam, easy publication, and then they can also let the division play out a little more, since it seems like they didn't really care about the recent wins. still too many questions, makes more sense to have them scrap within themselves again.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
I might start watching their podcast now, it looks pretty funny. In the few clips I've seen, it looks like Henry's main goal is to get Marty to make a complete fool of himself, then just sit back and watch the fireworks. He's a devious little bastard.
 
