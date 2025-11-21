UFC following their old trick, make guy that doesn't really resonate beat a former "champion of the world" in hopes that the rub continues. the problem is outside of the new guys, kamaru usman is a bigger name, that's what it comes down, he's a former champ, and that sells more than islam vs. random new guy people don't really remember, vague brown guy kickboxing/striking type. or vague steppes guy, or vague other champ that no one really likes at all. kamaru brings more gravitas to the fight, and they think they can market it more, and convince the dumb dumbs of this greatness. it's better promotional material to say islam has whooped a former champion, easily than islam whooped some random puerto rican or brazilian. so that's why this is happening. easy win for islam, easy publication, and then they can also let the division play out a little more, since it seems like they didn't really care about the recent wins. still too many questions, makes more sense to have them scrap within themselves again.