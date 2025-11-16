Usman is the only one who can nullify Islam's grappling

Motivated BJ Penn

Motivated BJ Penn

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 22, 2019
Messages
2,520
Reaction score
5,096
I know he doesnt deserve a TS but I dont see anyone else, besides maybe Shavkat if he hasnt lost a step, be able to do anything against Islam.
 
Motivated BJ Penn said:
I mean at WW. Islam looked huge tonight and Topturo is a midget.
Click to expand...

Volk is a midget and he gave Islam a tougher fight in the 1st fight than JDM. Ilia's is better than anyone at WW skillwise. I guess guys like Prates, Morales, Shavkat would present physical challenges but as far as overall skill I think Ilia is still his biggest threat
 
Usman may have at one point but he looks a shell of his former self, I wouldn't expect any surprises from that fight.

Shavkat has tricky grappling and striking so I think it would make the most interesting and competitive fight in WW if his injury hasn't ruined him, but even then he doesn't have the fundamentals that Islam has in grappling so it could possibly be another clean 50-45.

I put prates and morales at puncher chances but maybe they can be deadly enough but I'm not convinced about them just yet.
 
hbombbisping said:
Usman Nurmagomedov may be the only active fighter that can shut down Islam's wrestling. I agree.

But they'll never fight. Team Khabib otherwise known as Team GOAT aren't about that.
Click to expand...
Usman Nurmawhatever, the guy who had to take steroids to go to a decision against a 40-year old Brent Primus. Yep, he'd clean out the WW and MW division in the UFC.
 
Morales or Shavkat are both very interesting fights.

Morales trained judo since the age of 5 and wrestled since 10 he also won a national championship wrestling (granted Ecuador isn’t exactly a wrestling powerhouse) but it’s quite the accomplishment nonetheless. He is young, undefeated and physically a specimen. He showed fantastic gameplan against Brady and overall cage awareness and timing. Kept Brady on the back foot (which is extremely difficult to shoot off of) and picked him apart with a very calm and calculated approach. This kid seems like a problem for anyone in division and is just barely coming into his own.
 
If that’s the only criteria we might as well give the title shot to Gilbert Burns next.

There needs to be some sort of order with the title shots. There is a line at WW and talks of the champ fighting a guy from an another weight class is weak, same as fighting washed hasbeens.

This is sillier than Paulo Costa getting the next MW title shot.
 
ElLunico said:
Volk is a midget and he gave Islam a tougher fight in the 1st fight than JDM. Ilia's is better than anyone at WW skillwise. I guess guys like Prates, Morales, Shavkat would present physical challenges but as far as overall skill I think Ilia is still his biggest threat
Click to expand...
Yeah and skill wise Weili was a big threat to Schevchenko. But when you add in the skill of Schev or islam and add on top the size and strength advantages...

Toppy benefitted moving from FW to not have to cut anymore against LWs. Against Islam at WW that would be a complete joke.
 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
Shavkat, Morales, even Garry is more interesting than Usman… he will be 39 by the time that fight potentially happens
Click to expand...
Usman is intriguing because he got TDD like no one else still. Islam is a good striker but so is Usman. Seems like a bad style for islam
 
mkt said:
Usman Nurmawhatever, the guy who had to take steroids to go to a decision against a 40-year old Brent Primus. Yep, he'd clean out the WW and MW division in the UFC.
Click to expand...
I think he was being silly because the guy suggesting Kamaru Usman is the beggest threat to Islam is also silly.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Morales or Shavkat are both very interesting fights.

Morales trained judo since the age of 5 and wrestled since 10 he also won a national championship wrestling (granted Ecuador isn’t exactly a wrestling powerhouse) but it’s quite the accomplishment nonetheless. He is young, undefeated and physically a specimen. He showed fantastic gameplan against Brady and overall cage awareness and timing. Kept Brady on the back foot (which is extremely difficult to shoot off of) and picked him apart with a very calm and calculated approach. This kid seems like a problem for anyone in division and is just barely coming into his own.
Click to expand...
I agree. I like the Morales matchup. I think Islam dominates Prates. He doesn't have the anti-wrestling or grappling skills to compete with Islam (he just has a punchers chance.....very low percentage). Morales vs Islam would be a fun, intriguing matchup.
 
Usman's knees don't have cartilage in them anymore, OP!
He is focked!
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
I agree. I like the Morales matchup. I think Islam dominates Prates. He doesn't have the anti-wrestling or grappling skills to compete with Islam (he just has a punchers chance.....very low percentage). Morales vs Islam would be a fun, intriguing matchup.
Click to expand...
Prates vs JDM is a fucking BANGER though 👀
 
Maybe a 2018-2020 Usman yeah but not 2025 usman. Sean brady could neutralize Islam's grappling. Same with shavkat and idk morales maybe?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rdude92
Ian Garry deserves the title shot over the rest
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
pamirec
pamirec
C
Whos the hardest fight for islam at WW?
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
joy2day
With the matches announced, what is the situation in the WW division now?
Replies
10
Views
508
TITS
TITS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,027
Messages
58,477,403
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top