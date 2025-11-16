Usman is the only one who can nullify Islam's grappling

Motivated BJ Penn
I know he doesnt deserve a TS but I dont see anyone else, besides maybe Shavkat if he hasnt lost a step, be able to do anything against Islam.
I mean at WW. Islam looked huge tonight and Topturo is a midget.Usman is old. He doesnt have the stamina or energy to keep up.
Ilia is the biggest threat because of Ilia's wrestling and striking.
Usman Nurmawhatever, the guy who had to take steroids to go to a decision against a 40-year old Brent Primus. Yep, he'd clean out the WW and MW division in the UFC.Usman Nurmagomedov may be the only active fighter that can shut down Islam's wrestling. I agree.
But they'll never fight. Team Khabib otherwise known as Team GOAT aren't about that.
Yeah and skill wise Weili was a big threat to Schevchenko. But when you add in the skill of Schev or islam and add on top the size and strength advantages...Volk is a midget and he gave Islam a tougher fight in the 1st fight than JDM. Ilia's is better than anyone at WW skillwise. I guess guys like Prates, Morales, Shavkat would present physical challenges but as far as overall skill I think Ilia is still his biggest threat
Usman is intriguing because he got TDD like no one else still. Islam is a good striker but so is Usman. Seems like a bad style for islamShavkat, Morales, even Garry is more interesting than Usman… he will be 39 by the time that fight potentially happens
I think he was being silly because the guy suggesting Kamaru Usman is the beggest threat to Islam is also silly.Usman Nurmawhatever, the guy who had to take steroids to go to a decision against a 40-year old Brent Primus. Yep, he'd clean out the WW and MW division in the UFC.
I agree. I like the Morales matchup. I think Islam dominates Prates. He doesn't have the anti-wrestling or grappling skills to compete with Islam (he just has a punchers chance.....very low percentage). Morales vs Islam would be a fun, intriguing matchup.Morales or Shavkat are both very interesting fights.
Morales trained judo since the age of 5 and wrestled since 10 he also won a national championship wrestling (granted Ecuador isn’t exactly a wrestling powerhouse) but it’s quite the accomplishment nonetheless. He is young, undefeated and physically a specimen. He showed fantastic gameplan against Brady and overall cage awareness and timing. Kept Brady on the back foot (which is extremely difficult to shoot off of) and picked him apart with a very calm and calculated approach. This kid seems like a problem for anyone in division and is just barely coming into his own.
Prates vs JDM is a fucking BANGER thoughI agree. I like the Morales matchup. I think Islam dominates Prates. He doesn't have the anti-wrestling or grappling skills to compete with Islam (he just has a punchers chance.....very low percentage). Morales vs Islam would be a fun, intriguing matchup.