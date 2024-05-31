



“I was thick on him, I’m telling you. See this is the thing, I wouldn’t have called for 205lbs unless I didn’t think at that certain point, the style favored me and I could do it.

You wear someone down enough and he might make me look like Mike Tyson,” Usman claims.



“If you still feel the same about it, let’s go. I will be ready,” the 41-year-old Blachowicz offers Usman on X.



“But I’m no longer the champion, he’s no longer the champion so that fight makes absolutely no sense, he does nothing for me. If I go up there and I beat Jan Blachowicz,

what does that do for me? Nothing, it’s just another paycheck. So you know, Jan; big respect. But I will happily decline at this moment", Usman concludes.



So another name added to Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker and Nassourdine Imavov in recent Usman rejections. Thoughts?