Media Usman declines Blachowicz fight: "he does nothing for me"

“I was thick on him, I’m telling you. See this is the thing, I wouldn’t have called for 205lbs unless I didn’t think at that certain point, the style favored me and I could do it.
You wear someone down enough and he might make me look like Mike Tyson,” Usman claims.

“If you still feel the same about it, let’s go. I will be ready,” the 41-year-old Blachowicz offers Usman on X.

“But I’m no longer the champion, he’s no longer the champion so that fight makes absolutely no sense, he does nothing for me. If I go up there and I beat Jan Blachowicz,
what does that do for me? Nothing, it’s just another paycheck. So you know, Jan; big respect. But I will happily decline at this moment", Usman concludes.

So another name added to Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker and Nassourdine Imavov in recent Usman rejections. Thoughts?
 
How is Kamaru still #1 WW without winning a fight in 2.5 years?
 
Well Marty, you would…I don’t know…win a fight?
He is 0-3 in the last few years
 
I never understood why he wanted to fight Jan so much as champion, I mean at the period he called him out Jan already lost his title to Glover.
Don't believe I remember him calling for the Glover bout.
 
I mean I’m pretty sure most people would be impressed if he beat a 205er, but less impressive now they’ve both sort of fallen from the top
 
Didn’t usman want to fight him when he was still champ?
 
Usman going up to 205 and beating Jan would actually be pretty legendary if he pulled that off. I actually think everyone would love him if he was able to do that.




But he won't, and this is why people do not like Usman. Why the hell is he running his mouth off about Jan when he's two weight classes lower than him? And now Jan calls his bluff.
 
