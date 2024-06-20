Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here
Why wouldn't he? He actively was trying to fight jiri at 205 iirc. These are professional fighters. No one is afraid of anyone. Hell I know these guys would kill me but I'm not afraid to fight any of them. Nothing wrong with stepping up and taking an ass whooping to see where you stand against these guys.