  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Usman BLASTS Pereira

SalvadorAllende said:
Cliff or GTFO

Not clicking in that shit.

Get banned white belt.
Click to expand...
cliff_660709297_1000.jpg
 
LeBron said:
I bet he wouldn’t say that to his face though..
Click to expand...
Why wouldn't he? He actively was trying to fight jiri at 205 iirc. These are professional fighters. No one is afraid of anyone. Hell I know these guys would kill me but I'm not afraid to fight any of them. Nothing wrong with stepping up and taking an ass whooping to see where you stand against these guys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HHJ
Piera Rodriguez blasts ‘coward’ Ariane Carnelossi after headbutt disqualification loss
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst
Geniusss
Media Cejudo to Usman: "I don't blame Adesanya for not wanting to fight Pereira again"
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
3K
chinarice
chinarice
michhmoggan
Michel Pereira MW GOAT potential?
Replies
15
Views
420
Xoleth
Xoleth

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,815
Messages
55,718,943
Members
174,911
Latest member
Yakuza13

Share this page

Back
Top