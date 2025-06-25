Using someone else's grill

So a family member had a birthday and the plan was to grill steaks. But him and I were the only grown men there and he was getting ready to grill the steaks.



I thought that was messed up, he shouldn't have to cook for everyone on his birthday, so I offered to grill the steaks instead.



Big mistake.



First, everyone was hungry but nobody took the steaks out of the fridge, so I took them out to let them get to room temperature, and had to listen to all the comments wondering what's taking so long.



Then they said they always season their steaks with this teriyaki sauce. I was like, "well I can do that if you really want me to..." And luckily they backed down and said to do season it however I wanted.



Then the real kicker. I go outside and the grill has aluminum foil covering the entire grilling surface. I try to talk him into removing it but no dice. He likes to keep his grill clean.



So inside I'm like "fuck!" I can grill a decent steak but I'm not an expert on cooking on aluminum foil.



So I throw the steaks on even though they're still kinda cold from the fridge, and hope for the best.



Surprisingly I managed to get them between medium rare and medium, so they came out pretty decent. And nobody complained about it not having teriyaki sauce but I could see it in their eyes.



Next time I'll just let the dude grill on his own birthday.