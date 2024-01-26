News Using LIDAR Archaeologists Have Found A Cluster Of Lost Civilizations In The Amazon

New research from scientists at the French National Center for Scientific Research has revealed the ruins of an ancient city in eastern Ecuador’s Upano Valley, along the foothills of the Andes. Through mapping 115 square miles with light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology, the team found evidence of a 2,500-year-old settlement (named Sangay) that could’ve been home to a population of 10,000, or even 100,000 at one point. The crew, lead by Stéphen Rostain, published their remarkable discovery last week in the journal.
 
history-channel-giorgio-tsoukalos.gif
 
I've learned to doubt these kind of findings, as true as I would like them to be

Maybe this one will be different
 
Cool to see them find more settlements. Pretty much from central Mexico to the Amazon they had a ton of organized civilizations. Mexico had the most notable cities but they were all over the place and massive in size. Alot of them have been lost to time and are barely being rediscovered by archaeologists.
 
