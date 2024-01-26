MLarson
New research from scientists at the French National Center for Scientific Research has revealed the ruins of an ancient city in eastern Ecuador’s Upano Valley, along the foothills of the Andes. Through mapping 115 square miles with light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology, the team found evidence of a 2,500-year-old settlement (named Sangay) that could’ve been home to a population of 10,000, or even 100,000 at one point. The crew, lead by Stéphen Rostain, published their remarkable discovery last week in the journal.