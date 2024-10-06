Using failed takedowns for "control time"

Portland8242
Can this fucking go away already? Could we please get the reffing to break up the clinch when nothing is being done?
IMO Beltran should have intervened sooner and more often to break up the stalls.
And staying far out enough to limit your opponent's optionsWinning a fight for stalling against a fence and getting no takedowns is almost like winning a fight with shadowboxing.
And rounds aren’t scored on control anywaysDC and Rogan are absolutely clueless, failing to get a takedown in what is literally a 50/50 position, two men standing up facing each other, is not control time