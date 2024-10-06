Using failed takedowns for "control time"

Refs should be way more active with that, want to stall? Sure, do it a bunch of times, just holding that leads to nowhere shouldnt be rewarded.
 
There was a ref breaking it up fast early in the night and everyone bitched, but he was right. There needs to be a clear rule.
 
1 jab scores higher than what Batista did in the 3rd rd. If you are doing whatever you can to avoid a fight you are losing
 
DC and Rogan are absolutely clueless, failing to get a takedown in what is literally a 50/50 position, two men standing up facing each other, is not control time
 
Winning a fight for stalling against a fence and getting no takedowns is almost like winning a fight with shadowboxing.
And staying far out enough to limit your opponent's options

"It's on the other fighter to do something..."
 
Why didn't Aldo just get out ...

He did it several times...


Why only blame the guy who actually activated the position...

Aldo was using those positions to breathe so he didnt gas...

He wanted to be there...till he didnt and got out..

If you accept the position then u leave it to the judges to decide
 
The rules and judging criteria need to be fixed. Doing everything in your power to avoid a fight shouldn't be rewarded. Same with the bullshit getting a takedown then just laying on the other guy to prevent space being created that could lead to actual grappling happening.
It's no different to running away and just throwing the odd jab that is 12 inches from landing to appear like you're 'active'.
 
Probably colours my opinion cause it was Aldo it happened to, but this Couture Leaning is the worst cancer the sport has ever had, Always has been.
 
DC and Rogan are absolutely clueless, failing to get a takedown in what is literally a 50/50 position, two men standing up facing each other, is not control time
And rounds aren’t scored on control anyways
 
