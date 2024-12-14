User to guest ratio

What are your thoughts on this? There's over 5 times as many people viewing this forum right now than those of us taking part.

It's all the banned posters. :(

As @tabascojet said, probably most of them are bots.
 
Not sure what it's like here now but when I joined it took (I can't remember to the minute) but about a week to be a confirmed member here. I can imagine people get fed up with waiting around to validate and just lurk.
 
Not sure what it's like here now but when I joined it took (I can't remember to the minute) but about a week to be a confirmed member here. I can imagine people get fed up with waiting around to validate and just lurk.
I doubt many people are joining in 2024. And they don't have the same strict sign up standards, that's probably why they have so many problems with bots.
 
pretty sure the numbers have always looked something like that (and on most other forums too, since forever)
 
Little known fact, the ghost of banned users haunt the mod who axed them. The veil keeps their user names from appearing so they show as guests.
 
