User to guest ratio

blaseblase
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 12,100
- Reaction score
- 23,251
Drones....What are your thoughts on this? There's over 5 times as many people viewing this forum right now than those of us taking part.
View attachment 1075888
Come back guys
I doubt many people are joining in 2024. And they don't have the same strict sign up standards, that's probably why they have so many problems with bots.Not sure what it's like here now but when I joined it took (I can't remember to the minute) but about a week to be a confirmed member here. I can imagine people get fed up with waiting around to validate and just lurk.
That true, sirLittle known fact, the ghost of banned users haunt the mod who axed them. The veil keeps their user names from appearing so they show as guests.