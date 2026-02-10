User Sonny is vindicated

  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Intermission

Nov 2, 2024
9,650
5,154
Our pal Sonny wrote that women like conflict once in a while, otherwise they get bored.

I reported my flirty, neck sucking nemesis girl to HR. Thought it was time to put the nail in the dracula coffin.

We have just walked straight into each other in the entry to the supermarket, and now there's love in her eyes directed to me, and she does a nod.
 
Yup, women need drama.

I used to try to avoid fighting with my wife, but now I'm just like, "Oh we're fighting today? Ok let me get into fighting mode..."
 
Not sure if i agree here. Some women don‘t like drama and will write you off pretty fast if you behave like a hyperventilating cream puff.

Women who like drama can be attracted to solid steady types.

So i think the trade off isnasymetrical.
 
She looked at me like I was an exotic animal in the woods.
 
<AckbarTrap>


She'll let you bang, but then afterwards report you to HR and the police for hape. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned
 
