Useless title defense

moosaev said:
That’s why they fight the fights. We all knew O’Malley would get battered because we already saw it. At least there’s intrigue with Cory
I disagree I think O'Malley has a way better chance than Cory it'll be the same but easier
 
moosaev said:
That’s why they fight the fights. We all knew O’Malley would get battered because we already saw it. At least there’s intrigue with Cory
Corey can’t beat him. Only one who can do it is Umar.
 
BeastDanSevern said:
Sandhagen is a waste of time too. Merab walks through him. Nothing wrong with Suga getting another crack at it.
No, that’s not how it works. We already saw Merab walk through Sean, that’s why this was unnecessary. Corey has a chance, you can’t just give Merab the virtual win.
 
