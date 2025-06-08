Useless title defense

Because this was a waste of timeHe's got next, why are you so mad lol
That’s why they fight the fights. We all knew O’Malley would get battered because we already saw it. At least there’s intrigue with Corysandhagen is going to get battered
Sandhagen is a waste of time too. Merab walks through him. Nothing wrong with Suga getting another crack at it.Because this was a waste of time
youre rightUFC is such horseshit. They should’ve just given this shot to Sandhagen.
knee to merab faceYeah but what an animal. Sandhagen is going to get crunched
I disagree I think O'Malley has a way better chance than Cory it'll be the same but easierThat’s why they fight the fights. We all knew O’Malley would get battered because we already saw it. At least there’s intrigue with Cory
Because this was a waste of time
Corey can’t beat him. Only one who can do it is Umar.That’s why they fight the fights. We all knew O’Malley would get battered because we already saw it. At least there’s intrigue with Cory
No, that’s not how it works. We already saw Merab walk through Sean, that’s why this was unnecessary. Corey has a chance, you can’t just give Merab the virtual win.Sandhagen is a waste of time too. Merab walks through him. Nothing wrong with Suga getting another crack at it.
Yep, Sean has nothing whatsoever in this matchup. Massive waste of time and resources.They really wanted Suga as champion.
Dumb ass fight.
Merab wins 10/10.