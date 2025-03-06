Used 2021 Mazda 6 or new Kia K5 ?

Get the new car, especially if you are planning on driving it for a whileUsed 2021 Mazda 6 or new Kia K5 ?
They are within $3-$4k of each other.
Used Mazda like 38k miles, no warranty left. New Kia K5 brand new, $3-$4k more, 10 year / 100k warranty
I thought about trying to stretch the payments a bit more and go for the Camry instead of the K5. Might be worth the difference I haven't looked too closely at it yet. But that 10yr/100k is a big selling point to me.I've never heard good things about Kia. If you don't plan on keeping it past 100k I guess it's not big deal. The cars do look nice though but when it comes to car I like to keep my problems with it to as close as 0 as possible so I always favor reliability over everything. Which is why I stick to Toyota. I did Mazda for a bit but both cars had weird issues that eventually got resolve but I didn't like that they had the issue to begin with.
is the K5 turbo?
yeah they both have pretty much the same size motor/power if you go the NA route. I'd probably go with the warrantyThat K5 GT turbo adds a lot of cost, but adds a lot more HP and better suspension. I might get the GT-line, which sort of looks like the GT turbo but doesn't have any of the extra power....heh. IT's a daily commuter putting on like 50 miles a day so gas mileage and comfort are more important than anything else