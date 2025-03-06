  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Used 2021 Mazda 6 or new Kia K5 ?

Used 2021 Mazda 6 or new Kia K5 ?

  • Mazda 6 - Much more fun

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Kia K5 - Much smarter financially

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • You sound like the type of guy who pushes a tiny dog in a stroller

    Votes: 2 50.0%
  • Total voters
    4
TheNinja

TheNinja

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2005
Messages
28,586
Reaction score
17,512
Used 2021 Mazda 6 or new Kia K5 ?

They are within $3-$4k of each other.

Used Mazda like 38k miles, no warranty left. New Kia K5 brand new, $3-$4k more, 10 year / 100k warranty
 
I have the new K4...it was a little cheaper so i went that way instead k5. Love it tho
 
I've never heard good things about Kia. If you don't plan on keeping it past 100k I guess it's not big deal. The cars do look nice though but when it comes to car I like to keep my problems with it to as close as 0 as possible so I always favor reliability over everything. Which is why I stick to Toyota. I did Mazda for a bit but both cars had weird issues that eventually got resolve but I didn't like that they had the issue to begin with.
 
TheNinja said:
Used 2021 Mazda 6 or new Kia K5 ?

They are within $3-$4k of each other.

Used Mazda like 38k miles, no warranty left. New Kia K5 brand new, $3-$4k more, 10 year / 100k warranty
Click to expand...
Get the new car, especially if you are planning on driving it for a while

Korean cars have improved a lot on design and quality the last few years, while Mazda is like the PFL of Japanese cars
 
method115 said:
I've never heard good things about Kia. If you don't plan on keeping it past 100k I guess it's not big deal. The cars do look nice though but when it comes to car I like to keep my problems with it to as close as 0 as possible so I always favor reliability over everything. Which is why I stick to Toyota. I did Mazda for a bit but both cars had weird issues that eventually got resolve but I didn't like that they had the issue to begin with.
Click to expand...
I thought about trying to stretch the payments a bit more and go for the Camry instead of the K5. Might be worth the difference I haven't looked too closely at it yet. But that 10yr/100k is a big selling point to me.
 
Berserker13 said:
is the K5 turbo?
Click to expand...

That K5 GT turbo adds a lot of cost, but adds a lot more HP and better suspension. I might get the GT-line, which sort of looks like the GT turbo but doesn't have any of the extra power....heh. IT's a daily commuter putting on like 50 miles a day so gas mileage and comfort are more important than anything else
 
TheNinja said:
I thought about trying to stretch the payments a bit more and go for the Camry instead of the K5. Might be worth the difference I haven't looked too closely at it yet. But that 10yr/100k is a big selling point to me.
Click to expand...

Yea the warranty sounds great but the thing about warranties is they are only reliable as the company offering it. So I would do some research about Kia and their warranty and if people had any issues using it.
 
TheNinja said:
That K5 GT turbo adds a lot of cost, but adds a lot more HP and better suspension. I might get the GT-line, which sort of looks like the GT turbo but doesn't have any of the extra power....heh. IT's a daily commuter putting on like 50 miles a day so gas mileage and comfort are more important than anything else
Click to expand...
yeah they both have pretty much the same size motor/power if you go the NA route. I'd probably go with the warranty
 
KIA has some a long way since their inception. Go with that assuming it’s not contingent on buying an extended warranty and financing through them. If either of those two are the case get an inspection on the Mazda and buy it.
 
Yvt8S6.gif


The base model Kia K5 is $27k. When you can get a new base model Accord, Civic, Camry, or Corolla for under $30k, the Kia shouldn't even be in the conversation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ezekiel 25:17
Social EV vs ICE
Replies
15
Views
249
mjmj
mjmj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,746
Messages
56,985,497
Members
175,486
Latest member
DaCrippler

Share this page

Back
Top