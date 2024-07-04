  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Usain Bolt, the greatest athlete in the world.

Never heard of him.
 
Most dominant athlete since Phil “The Power” Taylor.


Phil%20Taylor%20Slider
 
But yeah, the times will eventually fall, but can’t imagine anyone winning both sprints, in 3 consecutive Olympics any time soon.
 
Most dominant in his sport*

Most athletes participate in 10x the amount of matches/races/games.
 
High level sport has always been about quantity over quality, yeah. Hence history will remember Shannon Ritch not Jon Jones.

Besides Bolt ran like 200 competitive races in his career, against 7 competitors not 1.

It ain’t a tennis player, but it’s far more than, say, (modern) boxers.
 
where he races for less than a minute each time?
 
Usain Bolt did ok in the Olympics
 
