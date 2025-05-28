International USAID Cuts - Tracking the Impact These Cuts are Having Across the Globe Nearly 300,000 Deaths So Far

We all read a lot about the USAID cuts but I felt the news didn't really dive into what the programs that were cut did. I knew a lot of these programs were important and someone put together a really good tool for looking at the impact the cutting of these programs has had. So far these cuts have resulted in nearly 300,000 deaths or 103 per hour.

www.impactcounter.com

Impact Dashboard - Impact Counter | Impact Counter

Visualize the human impact of funding changes for aid and support organizations.
Deaths caused by Funding Discontinuation
96,651 Adult Deaths

201,677 Child Deaths

Deaths Per Hour
103 Deaths


The maga creeps have blood on their hands.
 
He discusses this towards the end here. Its an amusing video. Worth watching.
 
Think of all the lives saved in the US by deporting illegal alien gang members.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Think of all the lives saved in the US by deporting illegal alien gang members.
I read that illegals killed 29 Americans last year while white men killed over 8,000. 29.

Why do you bring up immigration in a thread about USAID?
 


Remember how conservative cheered these cuts? Musk was the happiest I ever saw him when he was talking about these cuts.
 
I don't beleive this bullshit

Also, the US gives more in foreign AID than the next 10 countries COMBINED.

Why can't other countries send money to "save" these people if they care so much?
 
