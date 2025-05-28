HomeCheese
We all read a lot about the USAID cuts but I felt the news didn't really dive into what the programs that were cut did. I knew a lot of these programs were important and someone put together a really good tool for looking at the impact the cutting of these programs has had. So far these cuts have resulted in nearly 300,000 deaths or 103 per hour.
Deaths caused by Funding Discontinuation
96,651 Adult Deaths
201,677 Child Deaths
Deaths Per Hour
103 Deaths
The maga creeps have blood on their hands.
Impact Dashboard - Impact Counter | Impact Counter
Visualize the human impact of funding changes for aid and support organizations.
www.impactcounter.com
