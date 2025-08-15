USA Today’s Top 10 Burgers of 2025

Sakuraba is #1
1. Double Char from Habit Burger & Grill (They took first place in 2024)
2. Papa Burger from A&W
3. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger from Jack in the Box
4. Double-Double from In-N-Out Burger
5. ButterBurger Cheese, Double from Culver's
6. Cheeseburger from Five Guys
7. ShackBurger from Shake Shack
8. Freddy's Original Double from Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
9. Whopper from Burger King
10. Double Meat Whataburger from Whataburger
In-N-Out has taken a bit of a tumble in the rankings this year, dropping from second place last year to fourth. But hey, true fans know that In-N-Out should be the undisputed king of burgers!
Jack in the Crack at number 3 is nasty work.
I’m sorry, but Habit’s burgers are soggy, burnt, mayo-heavy salt bombs.