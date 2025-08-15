  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

USA Today’s Top 10 Burgers of 2025

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
1,116
Reaction score
1,189
Habit-Burger-Grill-trolls-In-N-Out-with-new-billboard-750x506.png


1. Double Char from Habit Burger & Grill (They took first place in 2024)
2. Papa Burger from A&W
3. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger from Jack in the Box
4. Double-Double from In-N-Out Burger
5. ButterBurger Cheese, Double from Culver's
6. Cheeseburger from Five Guys
7. ShackBurger from Shake Shack
8. Freddy's Original Double from Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
9. Whopper from Burger King
10. Double Meat Whataburger from Whataburger

In-N-Out has taken a bit of a tumble in the rankings this year, dropping from second place last year to fourth. But hey, true fans know that In-N-Out should be the undisputed king of burgers!

Jack in the Crack at number 3 is nasty work.

I’m sorry, but Habit’s burgers are soggy, burnt, mayo-heavy salt bombs.
 
I only been to Habit once, I stopped and got a bacon double cheeseburger right after I dropped my Daisy Dog off at the crematorium on the morning she passed away, because that was her favorite treat so I got it in her honor

I was super hungover, though, so my taste buds were all screwy so I can not be an accurate judge on how tasty the burger was

I also got a banana pudding milkshake, it even had little bits of the Nilla cookies in it, just like the classic banana pudding dessert
 
The Habit is aighhhhht. I’ll go there a couple times a year for a burger. They do have tasty snacks and sides. Their Ahi Tuna filet sandwich isn’t bad either.

But if I want a fast food burger that will the spot In N Out is the place to go. It won’t break the bank. And for you out of towners who say “In n oUt iS oVERrAtEd aNd iT wAs aVeRaGe” save it…

But as I said, for a fast food burger that won’t break the bank, In N Out is the place to go. If I want to spend 15 dollars like Five Guys, I’ll just spend that 15 dollars at a mom and pop place and get a better burger.
 
It astounds me how many different fast food outlets there are in the US, even just burger joints, amazing
 
Bobby Boulders said:
This sounds fire as fuck
Click to expand...

Yea, I love banana pudding dessert but I was so hung over that I couldnt taste that either, I had been out in Berkeley bar hopping and drinking whiskey all night long with my homie and current Power Slap competitor Juicy Finau so I was still wrecked the next morning LoL
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
It astounds me how many different fast food outlets there are in the US, even just burger joints, amazing
Click to expand...
yea we are kind of like that old (probably racist saying for in it peoples)

just record it a bit
"Americans have, at least, 50 words for gluttony"
 
DaleBoca said:
The Habit is aighhhhht. I’ll go there a couple times a year for a burger. They do have tasty snacks and sides. Their Ahi Tuna filet sandwich isn’t bad either.

But if I want a fast food burger that will the spot In N Out is the place to go. It won’t break the bank. And for you out of towners who say “In n oUt iS oVERrAtEd aNd iT wAs aVeRaGe” save it…

But as I said, for a fast food burger that won’t break the bank, In N Out is the place to go. If I want to spend 15 dollars like Five Guys, I’ll just spend that 15 dollars at a mom and pop place and get a better burger.
Click to expand...

I drove by that trash ass In N Out last Saturday afternoon on my way to an event and the drive thru line was at least 15 cars deep and then I drove back by it again that night after my event had ended and the line was now like 30-40 cars deep, it was all through the parking lot and down the street past the stop lights

I dont understand what you people see in that mediocre burger and salt stick fries but you cant argue with success, I guess
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,838
Messages
57,686,360
Members
175,807
Latest member
Fug

Share this page

Back
Top