PBAC
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 5,860
- Reaction score
- 5,182
earrly reports are the Trump's second state invite from King Charles relates to an off to have the USA join the British Commonwealth as an associate member. When asked about it Trump said it sounds like a good idea and is interested in accepting. Surrendering to both Russia and the UK within his first few months of office.
Nearly 250 years after America declared independence from Great Britain, President Donald Trump suggested he was open to taking a small step back towards the warm embrace of the British monarchy after a media outlet reported that King Charles III intends to extend an offer for the United States to join the Commonwealth of Nations.
The King is reportedly preparing to extend the offer of “associate membership” in the voluntary association of 56 nations, most of which have history as former British colonies. Trump, it seems, is open to the idea.
Writing on his Truth Social platform while sharing an article referencing the unprecedented offer, Trump said: “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!”
Trump weighs in on report King Charles will offer U.S. commonwealth membership
Trump indicates willingness to have America become 57th Commonwealth member
www.independent.co.uk
Nearly 250 years after America declared independence from Great Britain, President Donald Trump suggested he was open to taking a small step back towards the warm embrace of the British monarchy after a media outlet reported that King Charles III intends to extend an offer for the United States to join the Commonwealth of Nations.
The King is reportedly preparing to extend the offer of “associate membership” in the voluntary association of 56 nations, most of which have history as former British colonies. Trump, it seems, is open to the idea.
Writing on his Truth Social platform while sharing an article referencing the unprecedented offer, Trump said: “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!”
Last edited: