The Olympic 100m gold medalists

1920...Charles Paddock USC
1932...Eddie Tolan Michigan
1936...Jesse "Buckeye Bullet" Owens Ohio State.....his main rival Eulace Peacock 7-3 vs Jesse was injured
no Olympic in 40 and 44 because of the war, if there had of been Hal "California Comet" Davis wins 1940.
1948...Harrison Dilliard Baldwin Wallace.....he was actually a hurdler, but hit a hurdle so out, so why not give the 100 a shot?
1952....Lindy Remigino Manhatten.....only took 5th in the NCAA
1956.... Bobby Morrow Abilene Christian

Jim Golliday of Northwestern was the top ranked 100m cat in the world in 1951 injured in 1952, he was the top ranked sprinter in 1955, injured in 1956, Poor guy.

1964....Bob Hayes Florida A&M.... the first amazingly fast human the world had ever seen, 11 world records
1968....Jim Hines Texas Southern....histories first sub10.00

Right in here was the heyday for those HBCU schools, there was also Gramblings Stone Johnson and Richard Stebbins in the 200m.
And in 1972 Texss Southern and Florida A&M had Robert Taylor and Rey Robinson in the 100m.

1984....Carl Lewis
1988....Carl Lewis Houston, sorry Ben.

2000....Maurice Greene first JC only KCCC
2004....Justin GatlinTennesse
2024....Noah Lyles....no college at all

All the other countris combined can't match that.

All time USA 100m

lane

1.Bob Hayes his 10.06 on a dirt track, is a ....wow
2.Tyson Gay 9.6 Arkansas
3.Carl Lewis 9.8 Houston
4.Noah Lyles 9.7
5.Christian Coleman 9.7 Tennessee
6.Trayvon Bromell 9.7 Baylor
7.Justin Gatlin 9,7 Tennessee
8.Maurice Greene 9.7 KCCC
9.Fred Kerley Texas A&M 9.7

Only Jamaica can rival that but.........with just 3 mill people vs the 350 we have gotta give it to Jamaica, Everyone on that island is related to a sprinter.

The old 100 yard dash guys

lane

1,Bob Hayes 9.1
2.Houston McTear 9.0....ran that as a HS Junior
3.Charlie Greene 9.1 Nebraska
4.Jim Hines 9.1
5.Ivory Crockett 9.0 Southern Illinois
6.Wilie McGee 9.1 Alcorn
7.Steve Williams 9.1 San Diego State......I was there for this one, he ran down Herb Washington the 60 WR holder
8.John Carlos 9.1 San Jose State......a flat tired caused me to miss this one
9.Frank Budd WR 9.2 Villanova

This season USC has 6 sprinters capable of running a sub 10.20, that is a first. Not all Americans however,

Speaking of USC...the school had the first WORLDS FASTEST HUMAN in Howard Drew he was also the first black to run a sprint world record with his 9.6, yep......the roots to the tree. Talking pre 1920 there.

Mel Patton ran the first 9.3
Frank Wykoff the first 9.4

USC also held the 4x1 World Record running

Earl McCullouch a world class hurdler soon to be Detroit Lion
Fred Kuller formr JC record holder 9.3
OJ Simpson soon to be Buffalo Bill
Lennox Miller the great Jamaica soon to win the Olympic silver

They also ran a 4x2 world record running

Leon Brown
Erdesel Garrison
Willie Deckard
Don Quarrie the great Jamaican soon to win the Olympic 200m gold

Can;t talk college relays and not mention the ladies at Tennessee State, in 1960 at those Olympic we ran this colleges 4x1 team, yep....won the gold. A college winning an Olympic 4x1, a first and a last.
 
"Speed City"

From 1959 up to 1970 San Jose State had....

Ray Norton WR 9.3/10.1...ht Olympian
Bobby Poynter 9.4
Willie Wiliams 9.4
Dennis Johnson Jamaican WR9.3 Olympian
Sam Davis 10,2
Ronnie Ray Smith WR9.9 Olympian
Kirk Clayton 9.3
Tommie Smith 11 WR;s Olympic 200m gold
Lee Evans WR400 Olympic gold
Wayne Herman 9.4
John Carlos WR9.1 Olympic 200nm bronze

That's crazy.
 
Little story.....

Houston McTear averaged 13 yards a carry as a Baker HS RB, he was also a 9.0 sprinter one of the fastest in the world in his day, hell.....cover of SI.

But, he couldn't make the grades to get into any major college so he ends up way out here (from Florida) at Cerritos JC.

So there I sit on those hard Ratcliff Stadium bleachers scanning the infield with my binoculars........what?..Houston Mctear?????? I had no idea he;d be in Fresno.

So here is this world class sprinter in with JC guys, and nobody seems to notice it.

So it's the final exchange of the 4x2 relay, Cerritos is way back there, totally out of it, then it began to happen. here comes McTear, the crowd is now on their feet with that.....WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO....as he starts picking them off, with 10 yards to go he shuts it down with a....ho hum yawn....look on his face, the crowd going wild.

The PA guy...........ladies and gentlemen....Houston McTear.


 
