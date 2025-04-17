The Olympic 100m gold medalists



1920...Charles Paddock USC

1932...Eddie Tolan Michigan

1936...Jesse "Buckeye Bullet" Owens Ohio State.....his main rival Eulace Peacock 7-3 vs Jesse was injured

no Olympic in 40 and 44 because of the war, if there had of been Hal "California Comet" Davis wins 1940.

1948...Harrison Dilliard Baldwin Wallace.....he was actually a hurdler, but hit a hurdle so out, so why not give the 100 a shot?

1952....Lindy Remigino Manhatten.....only took 5th in the NCAA

1956.... Bobby Morrow Abilene Christian



Jim Golliday of Northwestern was the top ranked 100m cat in the world in 1951 injured in 1952, he was the top ranked sprinter in 1955, injured in 1956, Poor guy.



1964....Bob Hayes Florida A&M.... the first amazingly fast human the world had ever seen, 11 world records

1968....Jim Hines Texas Southern....histories first sub10.00



Right in here was the heyday for those HBCU schools, there was also Gramblings Stone Johnson and Richard Stebbins in the 200m.

And in 1972 Texss Southern and Florida A&M had Robert Taylor and Rey Robinson in the 100m.



1984....Carl Lewis

1988....Carl Lewis Houston, sorry Ben.



2000....Maurice Greene first JC only KCCC

2004....Justin GatlinTennesse

2024....Noah Lyles....no college at all



All the other countris combined can't match that.



All time USA 100m



lane



1.Bob Hayes his 10.06 on a dirt track, is a ....wow

2.Tyson Gay 9.6 Arkansas

3.Carl Lewis 9.8 Houston

4.Noah Lyles 9.7

5.Christian Coleman 9.7 Tennessee

6.Trayvon Bromell 9.7 Baylor

7.Justin Gatlin 9,7 Tennessee

8.Maurice Greene 9.7 KCCC

9.Fred Kerley Texas A&M 9.7



Only Jamaica can rival that but.........with just 3 mill people vs the 350 we have gotta give it to Jamaica, Everyone on that island is related to a sprinter.



The old 100 yard dash guys



lane



1,Bob Hayes 9.1

2.Houston McTear 9.0....ran that as a HS Junior

3.Charlie Greene 9.1 Nebraska

4.Jim Hines 9.1

5.Ivory Crockett 9.0 Southern Illinois

6.Wilie McGee 9.1 Alcorn

7.Steve Williams 9.1 San Diego State......I was there for this one, he ran down Herb Washington the 60 WR holder

8.John Carlos 9.1 San Jose State......a flat tired caused me to miss this one

9.Frank Budd WR 9.2 Villanova



This season USC has 6 sprinters capable of running a sub 10.20, that is a first. Not all Americans however,



Speaking of USC...the school had the first WORLDS FASTEST HUMAN in Howard Drew he was also the first black to run a sprint world record with his 9.6, yep......the roots to the tree. Talking pre 1920 there.



Mel Patton ran the first 9.3

Frank Wykoff the first 9.4



USC also held the 4x1 World Record running



Earl McCullouch a world class hurdler soon to be Detroit Lion

Fred Kuller formr JC record holder 9.3

OJ Simpson soon to be Buffalo Bill

Lennox Miller the great Jamaica soon to win the Olympic silver



They also ran a 4x2 world record running



Leon Brown

Erdesel Garrison

Willie Deckard

Don Quarrie the great Jamaican soon to win the Olympic 200m gold



Can;t talk college relays and not mention the ladies at Tennessee State, in 1960 at those Olympic we ran this colleges 4x1 team, yep....won the gold. A college winning an Olympic 4x1, a first and a last.