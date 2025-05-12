International USA and China come to amazing new deal to end trade war

Both sides have agreed that the tariffs are stupid and decided to normalise trade relations again by reducing the tariffs.

The general consensus is that even though this is a 90 day pause no one thinks it will be continued after the 90 days.


  • The U.S. and China on Monday agreed to suspend most tariffs on each other’s goods in a move that shows a thawing of trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
  • The deal means “reciprocal” tariffs between both countries will be cut from 125% to 10%. The U.S.′ 20% duties on Chinese imports relating to fentanyl will remain in place, meaning total tariffs on China stand at 30%.
  • “We had very productive talks and I believe that the venue, here in Lake Geneva, added great equanimity to what was a very positive process,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news conference.
 
Are us Canadians the only ones left on the outside?

Elbows up idiots!
 
rikibobby said:
Are us Canadians the only ones left on the outside?

Elbows up idiots!
Classic. Make a deal with China and it’s bending the knee to the chi coms.

Don’t make a deal and we are left on the outside.

I get you are taking the election loss hard, but your dummy Pierre wouldn’t have done shit by now.

Oh, and he was out at ufc cosplaying trump on the weekend. Maybe that was just a coincidence.
 
rearnakedchoke said:
Classic. Make a deal with China and it’s bending the knee to the chi coms.

Don’t make a deal and we are left on the outside.

I get you are taking the election loss hard, but your dummy Pierre wouldn’t have done shit by now.

Oh, and he was out at ufc cosplaying trump on the weekend. Maybe that was just a coincidence.
I’m talking about making a deal with the US. We are the only ones left out. Elbows up!
 
rikibobby said:
Are us Canadians the only ones left on the outside?

Elbows up idiots!
There is expected to be a deal announced in the coming days, which means it was already negotiated and the Liberals delayed it until after the election. They could have made the deal much earlier, but that would have eliminated the Elbows Up boost.

They put Canadian livelihoods on the line to get elected and people like this retard below fell for it hook line and sinker.

We don't know the details yet, but from what I have been hearing is that is basically as concession to the US and everything Trump wanted in the first place, yet another confirmation that the Liberals exaggerated this situation to hold onto power.

Now they are doing some sketchy recounts and will likely reach a majority government. If you thought the Trudeau years were bad, get ready.
rearnakedchoke said:
Classic. Make a deal with China and it’s bending the knee to the chi coms.

Don’t make a deal and we are left on the outside.

I get you are taking the election loss hard, but your dummy Pierre wouldn’t have done shit by now.

Oh, and he was out at ufc cosplaying trump on the weekend. Maybe that was just a coincidence.
You know how stupid it makes you look like for saying Pierre is cosplaying Trump by going to the UFC while you yourself are posting on sherdog because you are an mma fan ?

Does that make you a MAGA cosplayer ?
 
