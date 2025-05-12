rikibobby said: Are us Canadians the only ones left on the outside?



rearnakedchoke said: Classic. Make a deal with China and it’s bending the knee to the chi coms.



Don’t make a deal and we are left on the outside.



I get you are taking the election loss hard, but your dummy Pierre wouldn’t have done shit by now.



There is expected to be a deal announced in the coming days, which means it was already negotiated and the Liberals delayed it until after the election. They could have made the deal much earlier, but that would have eliminated the Elbows Up boost.They put Canadian livelihoods on the line to get elected and people like this retard below fell for it hook line and sinker.We don't know the details yet, but from what I have been hearing is that is basically as concession to the US and everything Trump wanted in the first place, yet another confirmation that the Liberals exaggerated this situation to hold onto power.Now they are doing some sketchy recounts and will likely reach a majority government. If you thought the Trudeau years were bad, get ready.You know how stupid it makes you look like for saying Pierre is cosplaying Trump by going to the UFC while you yourself are posting on sherdog because you are an mma fan ?Does that make you a MAGA cosplayer ?