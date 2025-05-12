PBAC
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 6,154
- Reaction score
- 5,829
Both sides have agreed that the tariffs are stupid and decided to normalise trade relations again by reducing the tariffs.
The general consensus is that even though this is a 90 day pause no one thinks it will be continued after the 90 days.
The general consensus is that even though this is a 90 day pause no one thinks it will be continued after the 90 days.
- The U.S. and China on Monday agreed to suspend most tariffs on each other’s goods in a move that shows a thawing of trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
- The deal means “reciprocal” tariffs between both countries will be cut from 125% to 10%. The U.S.′ 20% duties on Chinese imports relating to fentanyl will remain in place, meaning total tariffs on China stand at 30%.
- “We had very productive talks and I believe that the venue, here in Lake Geneva, added great equanimity to what was a very positive process,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news conference.
Last edited: