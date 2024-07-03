Zelensky needed a few billion dollar bump, and only Hunter was there to answer his phone call, Zelensky was shook and turned to Trump earlier today. Now we are being told Ukraine too corrupt to join NATO.



How is it Biden and his son are so involved with this country, yet it is too corrupt? This is truly a bizarre move



Is this because Hunter is now running things and Ukraine didn’t give him his last wire transfer?



This has been such a geopolitical dumpster











Edit: just to be clear, our sociopathic overlords are OK with sending them hundreds of billions, but also acknowledge that they are too corrupt for the democratic rules based order