Lummis Introduces Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation » Senator Cynthia Lummis WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following her announcement of a historic proposal to supercharge the U.S. dollar and pay down the national debt by establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve, today U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) officially introduced the Boosting Innovation, Technology and Competitiveness...

Who will cross the finish line first?For its part, Arizona was the first state to pass legislation through committee approval and actually has three separate bills on the table: one to hold BTC as a store of value reserve asset, another that would recognize BTC as legal tender (for public charges), and a third that would consider directing a portion of state retirement monies into a BTC-based exchange traded fund.And then, of course: There is the Federal SBR that has been proposed and formally introduced in US Congress by Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, but as of yet hasn't gone much further than that as the DJT 2.0 Admin also weighs things up (and launches shitcoin rugpulls). On a related note, she was recently appointed as chair of the newly formed Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets.