  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Law US States Moving To Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Deorum

Deorum

Ditat Deus
@red
Joined
Dec 1, 2020
Messages
8,105
Reaction score
36,265
Who will cross the finish line first?





For its part, Arizona was the first state to pass legislation through committee approval and actually has three separate bills on the table: one to hold BTC as a store of value reserve asset, another that would recognize BTC as legal tender (for public charges), and a third that would consider directing a portion of state retirement monies into a BTC-based exchange traded fund.



And then, of course: There is the Federal SBR that has been proposed and formally introduced in US Congress by Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, but as of yet hasn't gone much further than that as the DJT 2.0 Admin also weighs things up (and launches shitcoin rugpulls). On a related note, she was recently appointed as chair of the newly formed Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets.

www.lummis.senate.gov

Lummis Introduces Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation » Senator Cynthia Lummis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following her announcement of a historic proposal to supercharge the U.S. dollar and pay down the national debt by establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve, today U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) officially introduced the Boosting Innovation, Technology and Competitiveness...
www.lummis.senate.gov www.lummis.senate.gov

 
Eventually going to be a basket of cryptos and their ecosystem projects, IMO.
 
What does crypto do that the dollar can't do? Why does the government need to put money into crypto?

I'm aware people have made money from it, but without a clear explanation of the capability and advantages of crypto it just looks like a speculative bubble.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,644
Messages
56,845,374
Members
175,427
Latest member
lloobfhjc

Share this page

Back
Top