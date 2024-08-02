Elections US Senator Graham calls for military force against Iran over Hezbollah threats

The senator that loves wars and military interventions and has not learned anything from the Iraqi invasion nor Afghanistan
There hasn't not a been war that Sen Lindsey Graham has been demanding for US boots on the grounds.

Sen Graham is now demanding that US forces go to war agaisnt Iran.
I dont think the US economy can afford another conflict in the region..
US Senator Graham calls for military force against Iran over Hezbollah threats

Graham also introduced an Authorization for Use of Military Force which would permit the use of US Armed Forces against Iran for threatening the national security of the US through the development of nuclear weapons.
Last edited:
Iran getting all uppity, huh?

Don’t they know Israel can bomb whoever they want?

After all, Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East!

Imagine what Palestinians would do if they were in charge!

PhitePhan said:
Iran getting all uppity, huh?

Don’t they know Israel can bomb whoever they want?

After all, Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East!

Imagine what Palestinians would do if they were in charge!

Don’t they know Israel can bomb whoever they want?
Why isn't Israel focusing on the hostages in Gaza?
Its almost been two years now.
Fall is starting.
 
Israel and the politicians that they own are the greatest threat to America.
 
Confucamus said:
As much as Iran would deserve it, I'm not about sending the men and women of the armed forces to another war unless it was absolutely essential to the survival of the U.S.
Sen Graham mentioned Oil and Gas Sales.

Sen Graham wants to attack the Iranian oil fields.
I think someone has played to much of Command & Conquer Generals Zero Hour.

By putting oil refineries in Iran at risk you will also have a chance of putting oil prices skyrocketing.

You put their refineries at risk and their behavior changes.
have one source of revenue: oil and gas sales.

You put their refineries at risk and their behavior changes.
Yehudim said:
The war with Iran has been imminent ever since I started following politics almost 15 years ago
Well i dont doubt but there is nothing much Saudis can do if Oil refineries in Iran are hit they can control the prices for a few but not for long.
Even if oil refineries are hit Iranians wont change.

These Rhino CowBoy Polticans "No matter the party line"
simply do not understand the people in Middle East very well.
 
I'll admit that I'm not familiar with the intricacies of this situation, but in general I do not like guys who look like massive pussies calling for violence.
 
Yehudim said:
The war with Iran has been imminent ever since I started following politics almost 15 years ago
Also the US are pushing the Iranian as the Official Iranian opposition.
The MEK in Iran arent very well liked by Iranians.

This shows how lack of understanding they have on the region and they only care about oil or geopolitical regional interest.
To break a certain country.

These Rhino Cowboy polticans will get the American economy destroyed.
 
Confucamus said:
As much as Iran would deserve it, I'm not about sending the men and women of the armed forces to another war unless it was absolutely essential to the survival of the U.S.
I am no fan of Iran but i had been following the conflict since 2005.

They have always wanted a war with Iran for a long time since the GW Bush era.

They kept trying during Iraq but backed off they realized it would be unpopular after Iraq.
 
War with Iran would not put boots on the ground.. (In Iran) it would be US bombing the shit out of Iran.

A boots on the ground war would be to costly.

US would do what they did to Serbia.
 
lsa said:
War with Iran would not put boots on the ground.. (In Iran) it would be US bombing the shit out of Iran.

A boots on the ground war would be to costly.

US would do what they did to Serbia.
"US would do what they did to Serbia"

Iran is different from Serbia, Iraq. You cant compare a eastern Euporean country to a Middle Eastern.

A boots on the ground war would be to costly.
This would be very worse for the image on US.. And yes u are right it would be the worst war since the invasion of Iraq.

They blame Iran for Oct 7 yet cant prove it.

Hamas are terrorists i will say it however trying to say that Iran is behind everything?
Is nothing more then words straight from netanyahu.
 
I’ll be right behind lady g one he picks up a gun an marches in
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
"US would do what they did to Serbia"

Iran is different from Serbia, Iraq. You cant compare a eastern Euporean country to a Middle Eastern.


This would be very worse for the image on US.. And yes u are right it would be the worst war since the invasion of Iraq.

They blame Iran for Oct 7 yet cant prove it.

Hamas are terrorists i will say it however trying to say that Iran is behind everything?
Is nothing more then words straight from netanyahu.
Uhm yes,
US bombed Serbia and they would do the same to Iran.
US will not put boots on the ground in Iran.
It would be US using their air superiority.

Just a FYI, Iran has been behind shootings in Sweden. They have paid organized crime to do it. Iran does a lot of shit around the world.
 
There is absolutely no reason for us to get involved with Iran. Iran does not pose a significant threat to us. I'm not from Israel. I'm not Jewish. I don't give a fuck about any of this shit.
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
Well i dont doubt but there is nothing much Saudis can do if Oil refineries in Iran are hit they can control the prices for a few but not for long.
Even if oil refineries are hit Iranians wont change.

These Rhino CowBoy Polticans "No matter the party line"
simply do not understand the people in Middle East very well.
It will never stop entertaining me how people don't understand that it's RINO or know the acronym but clutch their pearls about it.
 
