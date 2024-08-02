GoldenWolf87
The senator that loves wars and military interventions and has not learned anything from the Iraqi invasion nor Afghanistan
There hasn't not a been war that Sen Lindsey Graham has been demanding for US boots on the grounds.
Sen Graham is now demanding that US forces go to war agaisnt Iran.
I dont think the US economy can afford another conflict in the region..
US Senator Graham calls for military force against Iran over Hezbollah threats
Graham also introduced an Authorization for Use of Military Force which would permit the use of US Armed Forces against Iran for threatening the national security of the US through the development of nuclear weapons.
