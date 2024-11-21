  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Crime US Senate building overrun, no coverage from CNN or MSNBC

ColemanwastheGOAT

ColemanwastheGOAT

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 30, 2023
Messages
9,538
Reaction score
20,725


Do you guys realize the senate building just got overrun by Free Palestine insurrectionists?

Probably not because CNN and MSNBC pretended it didn't happen.

Of the big three news channels, only FOXNEWS covered it.

www.foxnews.com

Anti-Israel protesters arrested in Senate office building

At least three anti-Israel protesters appeared to be arrested during a demonstration inside the Philip A. Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com
 
Let's be precise. It's not insurrection if they're not acting to prevent or overturn the execution of a democratic mandate of the people. It's just civil disobedience/protest. It may be illegal, but there is a distinction, there. The January 6th insurrectionists were (in many cases violently) endeavoring to prevent the transfer of power to Biden who was democratically elected by the American people.

Having said that, wherever they broke the law, throw the book at them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Social Activists protest outside CNN anchor Jake Tapper's home, hit his coverage of Israel-Hamas war
Replies
11
Views
377
Luthien
Luthien
White Whale
Crime Pro-Palestinian protest outside LA synagogue criticized as ‘antisemitic’ after street fights with pro-Israel protesters
Replies
14
Views
582
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Trump’s pick of Rubio as America’s top diplomat could reshape US policy in Latin America
Replies
7
Views
269
CantCucktheTuck
CantCucktheTuck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,874
Messages
56,547,240
Members
175,278
Latest member
MMA_ANZALI

Share this page

Back
Top