Do you guys realize the senate building just got overrun by Free Palestine insurrectionists?
Probably not because CNN and MSNBC pretended it didn't happen.
Of the big three news channels, only FOXNEWS covered it.
Anti-Israel protesters arrested in Senate office building
At least three anti-Israel protesters appeared to be arrested during a demonstration inside the Philip A. Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
