Let's be precise. It's not insurrection if they're not acting to prevent or overturn the execution of a democratic mandate of the people. It's just civil disobedience/protest. It may be illegal, but there is a distinction, there. The January 6th insurrectionists were (in many cases violently) endeavoring to prevent the transfer of power to Biden who was democratically elected by the American people.



Having said that, wherever they broke the law, throw the book at them.