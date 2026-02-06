  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law US seeks to expedite deportation of 5-year-old

You're gonna either get draconian and compassionless, or you're going to get a lawless invasion. There is never a middle ground, never is anything done properly. This is all by design.
 
The XL said:
ajh2ve.jpg
 
Thrawn33 said:
Priorities right...
AP_elian_gonzales_raid_01_jef_150421.jpg


...meet the new Boss
...same as the old Boss
Oh come on ! Does everything now gotta be fake AI

or Freedom Flotilla memories Little Elian ?
 
Last edited:
nostradumbass said:
Just the 5 year old, or of the father, and his son is going with him?
From the TS Link....

"Liam and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, who both entered the U.S. legally as asylum applicants, were detained at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention ‌facility in Dilley, Texas, until a judge ordered their release on January 31."

With his father. Also, why are we giving asylum to Ecuadorians? Can't they get it in Colombia, Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, Guatemala, or Mexico????
 
SurferH2O said:
From the TS Link....

It wasn't actually a real question because I already knew the answer, but I like how the TS and most of the articles/tweets seem to only mention the 5 year old and post photos of him with the dog hat and try to make it sound like it's just the 5 year old getting deported without mentioning that it's his dad getting deported and he's just going with him.
 
SurferH2O said:
From the TS Link....

Yeah why dont all them Latinos just stay with the other Latinos, geeze!!! This Country obviously ain't for those people.
 
Rational Poster said:
It's also been reported that 4 Haitian women the Trump regime deported from Puerto Rico were found decapitated near the Dominican border the same week the admin forcefully ended the Haitian TPS program.
Proof positive they weren't really seeking asylum and safety in the richest nation in the world.
 
The XL said:
Migration is not "invasion." Getting people to think of migration as acts of aggression is colonizer mentality. Its just used to establish out-groups and nothing more, based on an ideology that any man has the right to tell any other man where they can and cant live.
 
So the father is having his immigration revoked and they are expedititing the process for his son now ? Seems pretty straighr forward . Not sure what the huge gasp is.
 
Sinister said:
I mean, they do have a right to tell outsiders where they can and can't live, though. Go to Japan, Iran, or wherever the fuck else, wax poetic on this subject matter, and get back to me and tell me the result. The inhabitants of a country have a right to control said country and let who they want in their tribe. Outsiders have no inherent right to be a part of the country, and the country's immigration rules, like anything else in a so called democracy, is to be established by its citizenry.
 
