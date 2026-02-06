Scott Stapp
Government efficiency at its finest!
You're gonna either get draconian and compassionless, or you're going to get a lawless invasion. There is never a middle ground, never is anything done properly. This is all by design.
It's also been reported that 4 Haitian women the Trump regime deported from Puerto Rico were found decapitated near the Dominican border the same week the admin forcefully ended the Haitian TPS program.
Couldn't even finish high school... what a dumbass.They weren't sending their best when they sent that 5 year old.
Just the 5 year old, or of the father, and his son is going with him?
It wasn't actually a real question because I already knew the answer, but I like how the TS and most of the articles/tweets seem to only mention the 5 year old and post photos of him with the dog hat and try to make it sound like it's just the 5 year old getting deported without mentioning that it's his dad getting deported and he's just going with him.From the TS Link....
"Liam and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, who both entered the U.S. legally as asylum applicants, were detained at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dilley, Texas, until a judge ordered their release on January 31."
With his father. Also, why are we giving asylum to Ecuadorians? Can't they get it in Colombia, Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, Guatemala, or Mexico????
I mean, they do have a right to tell outsiders where they can and can't live, though. Go to Japan, Iran, or wherever the fuck else, wax poetic on this subject matter, and get back to me and tell me the result. The inhabitants of a country have a right to control said country and let who they want in their tribe. Outsiders have no inherent right to be a part of the country, and the country's immigration rules, like anything else in a so called democracy, is to be established by its citizenry.Migration is not "invasion." Getting people to think of migration as acts of aggression is colonizer mentality. Its just used to establish out-groups and nothing more, based on an ideology that any man has the right to tell any other man where they can and cant live.